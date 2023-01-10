ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

mibiz.com

Survey: Low pay, child care constraints hold back West Michigan labor participation

People in West Michigan indicate that low pay and the inability to find affordable child care are two key factors keeping them out of the workforce. That’s according to the results of a new survey from West Michigan Works!, the local workforce development agency. More than three-quarters of the 1,413 job seekers and workers who answered the survey cited the ability to access and afford child care as a barrier to work. Nearly two-thirds told West Michigan Works! that they either “strongly” or “somewhat” agree that potential wages were not enough, even though employers have been increasing compensation the last two years at rates higher or double than recent trends.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy

In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

U.P. Meetings On Services For ‘Older Adults’ Set For Jan. 30

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Aging, Community Living and Supports is inviting the public to join community conversations online and throughout the state to discuss the needs of older adults. MDHHS is seeking input regarding the needs and gaps in programs and services that...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan

Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
MICHIGAN STATE
tripsavvy.com

The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan

With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced opioid settlements are set for end of Jan.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, announced Friday that participating local governments are expected to receive the first of three payments in opioid settlements. The state of Michigan is anticipating over $1.45 billion dollars from opiod settlements, according to Dana Nessel. The first $81 million expected later...
MICHIGAN STATE
chelseaupdate.com

Virtual Winter Bird Feeding Class from the DNR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a virtual class about feeding winter birds on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Birds can bring color to a wintry backyard and a smile to your face. The best part? Feeding birds is easy to do with a little knowledge, and we can help!
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is Michigan One Of The Most Trader Joe’s Obsessed States?

Trader Joe's does not have locations in every city in Michigan, but that is not stopping the Great Lakes State from having somewhat of an obsession with the unique grocery store. To date, there are eight Trader Joe's locations in Michigan,. Ann Arbor. Bloomfield Hills. Grosse Pointe. Kalamazoo. Kentwood. Northville.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan’s $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that participating local governments throughout Michigan can expect to see funds as soon as later this month — a result of the Department’s participation in two multi-state opioid settlements. “I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

ISEA purchases new schooner, will arrive this summer

SUTTONS BAY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Inland Seas Education Association is adding a new schooner to its fleet. Alliance is the name of the 54-passenger schooner that will sail the Inland Lakes this summer. Another story: 'A huge step': Initial funds secured for $60M freshwater research center. ISEA said that...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say

LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
MICHIGAN STATE

