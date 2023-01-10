ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Dep51
3d ago

Uncle Tom won’t be seen again to the next election he will dodge everyone until they run off start

Ricky Mitchell
3d ago

That’s all it was about with him all the while was the money 💰 some woman will winde up with it it only take one thing to get it lol

Poppy22
3d ago

But it's not unheard of for losing candidates to close an election cycle with significant money left in their campaign accounts— While Abrams is left owing Millions to vendors...

The Center Square

Georgia taxpayers will have to pay majority of $6M to fight Abrams lawsuit

(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover the bulk of the state's cost to defend a lawsuit that alleged voter suppression in the 2018 election, state officials confirmed this week. Fair Fight Action, founded by failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and other groups filed a lawsuit in November 2018, alleging Georgia's election processes denied thousands of residents the ability to vote. The allegations centered on Georgia's absentee ballot procedures, voter registration and voter list management practices. ...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address

State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.    Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.   “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Kemp: ‘We’re going to be focused on growing Georgia, not growing government’

(The Center Square) — Gov. Brian Kemp took a victory lap during his second inauguration, laying out a conservative agenda that includes a pay raise for state employees and returns money to taxpayers. "Four years ago, I made this promise to the people of our great state: Whether you voted for me or not, I was [going to] work hard every day to put you and your families first," the Republican Kemp, who cruised to re-election in November, said during a Thursday morning speech. "And...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Brian Kemp promises Georgia residents another tax rebate

Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Fair Fight Action must repay GA for lawsuit costs

ATLANTA – A federal judge ruled that Fair Fight Action must repay the cost to Georgia taxpayers for defending the lawsuit. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce the recovery of the costs associated with defending the State in the lawsuit of Fair Fight Action Inc. v. Raffensperger.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Governor Kemp announces new communications staff

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces new communications staff after changes and additions to office staff. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the following changes and addition to his communications office staff. Formerly serving as Deputy Director of Communications, Andrew Isenhour is continuing his service to the state as the Governor’s Director of Communications.
GEORGIA STATE
A. M. Ray

Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends 2020 Election Probe

In response to these allegations, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani-Kayode Willis launched a special grand jury investigation in November 2020 to examine the validity of the claims. Over the course of several months, the grand jury heard testimony from a range of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of evidence, including voter rolls, ballot boxes, and other materials related to the election.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Statement from State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals

Georgia’s School Superintendent Richards Woods released a statement on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals:. “Governor Kemp’s budget proposals include more than $500 million in additional K-12 investments, including a salary increase for Georgia’s hardworking teachers and dedicated funding to improve school safety, address the impact of lost learning opportunities, help paraprofessionals pursue teaching certification, and add more school counselors. This is a budget designed to ensure a strong public education for Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.”
GEORGIA STATE

