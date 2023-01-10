Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Listed as questionable
Markkanen (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Philadelphia due to a hip injury and may miss a second straight game due to the issue. If he's sidelined again, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Saturday
Gay will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay and the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so it looks like the Jazz are going to err on the side of caution with the veteran's back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
LeBron James Excited After Seeing Saquon Barkley Wear Shoes Paying Tribute To LBJ
LeBron James took to Twitter to express his feelings about Saquon Barkley wearing a shoe that was inspired by LBJ's first signature shoe.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons. Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Case as top NHL playmaker
Kucherov notched a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver. His point streak now stands at four games and eight points, including four goals. Kucherov has a whopping 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 40 games this season, which continue to put him third in NHL scoring. And he remains tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead for assists.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Return not coming Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. The team previously expressed optimism Ingram would return during the current five-game road trip, but that won't come to fruition with the trip coming to an end Monday in Cleveland. The 25-year-old still appears close to making his return, but he'll need to wait until at least Wednesday's matchup with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes for season-high 40 points
Kuzma ended with 40 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks. Kuzma was terrific in the loss, pouring in a season-high 40 points while adding decent peripheral numbers. Despite averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game this season, Kuzma sits outside the top 100 in standard formats, thanks largely to the fact he plays no defense and typically delivers mediocre percentages. He is a clear must-roster player, but for anyone punting points, he should not be a prime target.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies
Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Poor shooting sours return
Ayton totaled 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves. Ayton racked up a double-double in the loss but struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 5-of-18. The 11 rebounds were nice, but that's really where the positives end. He currently profiles as the 72nd-best player in standard fantasy formats but is outside the top 190 over the past two weeks. His inability to protect the rim, along with mediocre free-throw shooting, makes him a tough player to see blowing up at any point in the near future.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially ruled out
Jokic (wrist) won't play in Friday's game versus the Clippers. Jokic has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a right wrist injury, as expected. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji are in line to receive increased roles in the superstar big man's absence, with Jamal Murray (ankle) likely to take over the offensive workload. Jokic's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Orlando.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Now listed as questionable
Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo was sidelined for Thursday's loss to the Heat due to left knee soreness, but he was initially left off the injury report for Saturday, suggesting the issue was minor. However, the MVP candidate is now back on the report and in danger of missing a second straight game. He hasn't missed back-to-back contests since Nov. 9 and 11, so another absence would certainly be discouraging. Fantasy managers should monitor his status closely ahead of Saturday's early tipoff.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Avoids arbitration with Philly
Sosa agreed to a one-year, $950,000 contact with the Phillieson Friday to avoid arbitration, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Sosa, who was acquired by the Phillies from the Cardinals at the trade deadline last season. The 26-year-old had a .227/.275/.369 slash line with two home runs and six stolen bases in 78 games and should fill a utility role for Philadelphia in 2023.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Willy Adames: Reaches deal for 2023
Adames agreed to a one-year, $8.7 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Adames made $4.6 million last season and will receive a sizable raise for 2023, which is his penultimate year before free agency. The 27-year-old had a .238/.298/.458 slash line with 31 home runs and 98 RBI last season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Micah McFadden: Works up to big role as rookie
McFadden finished the regular season with 59 tackles (36 solo), including two sacks, and forced one fumble over 17 games in his rookie campaign. While McFadden played in every game for the Giants this season, there was a three-game stretch between Weeks 5 and 7 during which he logged a combined four defensive snaps. However, the rookie out of Indiana subsequently displaced Tae Crowder as a starter and played at least 40 percent of New York's defensive snaps in every contest from Week 8 onward. McFadden tallied at least seven tackles in three of his final six contests to gain momentum heading into the playoffs, and he appears to have worked his way into the team's future plans with his solid campaign.
