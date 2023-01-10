ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 2

Jack
5d ago

This is a politician's law. It will gain headlines; it will feel good to the anti-gun groups. But it will do virtually nothing to stop violent crime. Criminals will neither register nor turn in their guns. These weapons are the weapon of choice by criminals in only an occasional high-profile incident. But the law will make it illegal for law-abiding citizens to own these guns for whatever reason they choose to own them in a free society. The criminals have won. The enemies of the US, who wish to see social division, have won. Our society has lost.

Reply
2
Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Pritzker signs reproductive rights expansion

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law Friday expanding access to abortion and other reproductive health care services. House Bill 4664, passed Tuesday during the General Assembly’s “lame duck” session, came in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and declaring that the federal constitution does not protect a woman’s right to abortion.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/18 – Cathy D. Lipe

Cathy D. Lipe, 71, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 10:28 am January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. She was born December 15, 1951, in Salem, Illinois to the late Mel E. and Lois (Smith) Taylor. Cathy married David Lipe on June 27, 1970, in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Sunday deadline for choosing health insurance plan through ACA Marketplace

If you need health insurance, Sunday is the deadline for choosing a plan through the A-C-A Marketplace. More than 330,000 Illinoisans have selected coverage from the Marketplace since enrollment began November 11th. Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan says there are hundreds of options to consider at reasonable prices.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/16 – Jack Ernest Stults

Jack Ernest Stults, 99, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 8:30 pm January 2, 2023. He was born January 1, 1924, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Ernest and Hattie (Sage) Stults. Jack married Marlene (Linder) Stults on September 25, 1973, in Evansville, Indiana. They were blessed...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Orphans fall to Mount Vernon on Friday

Despite having a good season overall, the Centralia Orphans fell 43-39 to Mount Vernon on Friday night. Daryle Jones, with 15 points, was the leading scorer for Centralia while Navontae Nesbit Jr., with 19 points, was the leading scorer for Mount Vernon. According to MaxPreps, Centralia is 14-4 overall and 4-2 in conference (2nd in the South Seven) while Mount Vernon is 13-6 overall and 6-0 in conference (1st in the South Seven). Featured below are images from Friday’s game.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy