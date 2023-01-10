Read full article on original website
Jack
5d ago
This is a politician's law. It will gain headlines; it will feel good to the anti-gun groups. But it will do virtually nothing to stop violent crime. Criminals will neither register nor turn in their guns. These weapons are the weapon of choice by criminals in only an occasional high-profile incident. But the law will make it illegal for law-abiding citizens to own these guns for whatever reason they choose to own them in a free society. The criminals have won. The enemies of the US, who wish to see social division, have won. Our society has lost.
