The New BH Bikes Core Cross is Another Do-It-All eBike, Without eBike Looks
Spanish bicycle manufacturer, BH Bikes, has what they call a "lightweight, compact, quiet, powerful and pedal-friendly motor" in the 2EXMAGII. And they are adding a new bike to the generation of ebikes built around this drive unit. Introducing the Core Cross Urban ebike, a bike they say is capable of going outside the city to serve double-duty as an everyday, all-around bike – a bike for commuting to going on weekend recreational rides.
8bar Neukln Fixie is Back Modernized, Lighter & With Big Tracklocross Tire Clearance
8bar's classic steel Neukln singlespeed has returned in a lighter, more modern update that retains all the simplicity you could hope for in an urban fixie, but with a few upgraded touches that make it a more versatile bike, able to go from city commuter to tracklocross racer. Fixed gear bikes are an exercise in stripped-back minimalism, but 8bar's affordable Neukln manages to keep all of that while improving usability too.
SRM X-Power MTB/gravel power meter pedals get wider platforms, upgraded hardware
Compared to the original model, the updated SRM X-Power pedals have a dramatically larger body and beefier retention mech. Still aimed at XC mountain bikers, they should also appeal to gravel riders looking for an easy way to bring a power meter along on any bike.
Zéfal Gizmo Mounts deliver Universal Fork Holder & Universal Bottle Cage for Boss-less Bicycles
French cycling brand, Zéfal, has added Gizmo Mounts to its line of cycling accessories. These rubberized mounting tabs can be used to mount a bottle cage or a carrier bracket, in the absence of traditional bosses, to the top tube, downtube, fork leg, handlebar, seat tube; anywhere your bike where there is unused real-estate. Thus, the Zéfal Gizmo offers opportunity to convert almost any bike to a cargo-carrying vehicle for bikepacking.
Kogel Kolossos SRAM XPLR oversize pulley cage brings road performance to gravel bikes
Interestingly, Kogel says the 10-44 XPLR cassette and requisite 1x drivetrain setup the SRAM XPLR group demands isn't just for gravel, that it works very well for triathlon and crit racing, too…albeit with a larger chainring up front.
Spot Ryve 115 goes downcountry with updated suspension, longer forks
The Spot Ryve launched with two iterations, a 100mm XC bike, and a slightly longer 115mm marathon version that used 120mm forks. Both relied on their unique Living Link suspension platform, and both were aimed at racers. Now, the longer Ryve 115 gets a little more trail oriented, with revised...
New Darimo IX2 AL Unlimited Makes Ultralight <100g Stem Indestructible, No Weight Limit
When Darimo machined out its customizable IX2 AL alloy stem last summer, it hit some wildly low weights, yet now a new Unlimited version drops the original's rider weight limit while barely adding many extra grams. Now suited for anything from road to all-mountain biking, the IX2 AL Unlimited is still a weight-weenie stem and is still available in whatever size you need…
Ride the Santa Cruz Stone King Rally MTB Route Unsupervised: Here’s How
Southern Europe's Stone King Rally sure comes with a certain mystique. Depending on where you look, it is a "genre-defining event with an awe-inspiring itinerary," "the toughest trans-alpine MTB ride," or "a wormhole between two otherwise mutually-excluded zones."
Pas Normal’s Ninja-like Hooded Windproof Merino Baselayer Will Help Defeat Winter
Pas Normal Studios calls their latest Thermal Long Sleeve Windproof Base Layer their 'warmest and most protective' starting point for braving winter weather on the bike. And while a single baselayer doesn't often warrant a tech story, this looks like one to nerd out on for riders either struggling to stay cozy on colder winter rides, or for cyclists looking to brave even harsher weather than normal.
The Kona Sutra is a Gateway Bike to Gravel Grinding
Since writing for Bikerumor I've been primarily focused on gravity MTB riding. This year though, Kona offered me an opportunity to ride their Sutra touring/gravel/commuter bike. This was my chance to try out gravel firsthand, and while it's not tempting me to give up on MTB, I truly enjoyed some exploratory rides on the reasonably priced, and capable Sutra.
Patent Patrol: SRAM’s Self-Charging Auto-Shifting Rear Derailleur
Will SRAM soon debut a self-charging wireless mountain bike derailleur with a dynamo generator inside? SRAM filed a patent on November 10th, 2022, detailing an electronic rear derailleur with the means to re-charge itself whilst in use, negating the need for even a medium-sized removable battery that requires charging off-the-bike. The 28-page document describes the use of a generator coupled to the derailleur cage that can be activated to continually charge the batteries by virtue of the rotation of the upper pulley wheel while pedaling.
White Industries buys Rolf Prima & Astral, combining rim, hub & wheel brands
White Industries has purchased long-time “partner” brands Rolf Prima and Astral Cycling, bringing rim and wheel expertise under the same roof as their legendary hubs and headsets. Well, technically, they’ll still be under separate roofs, as White Industries will remain in Petaluma, CA, and Rolf Prima/Astral will keep...
Chain Giant KMC Launches Ebike Chainrings and Sprockets
News from the La Verne, California home of KMC Chain USA. Introducing the KMC ebike chainrings and sprocket options for Shimano and 2nd Generation Bosch drive systems. These are now currently available, with plans to roll out more offerings in the near future.
Cycling Tents & Banners Get Upcycled Into North St. Bags Limited Edition Collection
For the end of 2022, North Street Bags out of Portland, Oregon brought us their limited-edition Upcycled Collection. This collection of packs and panniers is made to order using repurposed material from tents and banners from some pretty iconic events.
