ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchikan, AK

Comments / 1

Related
ktoo.org

Trappers take 62 wolves during month-long Prince of Wales Island season

State wildlife officials say 62 wolves were taken during the 31-day harvest that ran from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15. State biologists say they are comfortable with that number. Based on population estimates and previous harvest rates, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game expected that somewhere between 60 and 100 wolves would be taken this season.
KETCHIKAN, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Klawock chief of police's death stuns community

Alaska saw, for the second year in a row, a population growth. In the fiscal year 2022, the Department of Labor and Workforce development reported a population growth of 450 people. Breaking, for a second year in a row, the declining population trend the state has seen from 2016 to 2020.
KLAWOCK, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy