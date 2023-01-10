ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tremont Poke and Noodle Shop Corner 11 Expands to Strongsville

By Douglas Trattner
Poke bowl at Corner 11

Since opening in 2018, Corner 11 (2391 W. 11th St., 216-713-1757) has established itself as an essential player in the Tremont dining scene. This bright little spot on Lincoln Park specializes in wholesome poke bowls brimming with raw or cooked fish, rice, sauce and toppings. Also on the menu are comforting soups and noodle dishes like udon, ramen, and Thai-style coconut curry noodle soup. Rounding out the options are starters like spring rolls, Thai-style siu mai dumplings and pork steam buns.


Now, after five years in Tremont, owner Thiwaporn Sirisuwan is expanding. This week, the Asian-fusion eatery opened a second location in Strongsville, specifically the LedgeWood Plaza at 17100 Royalton Rd. (440-879 1004). Diners can expect the same great selection of poke, noodle bowls and appetizers.

Tremont diners can look forward to a freshly remodeled interior at the original location. The shop temporarily closed after the New Year to facilitate some renovations.

