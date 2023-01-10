ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dead birds, fox skull, knockoff Thai purses seized at O'Hare

By Steve Miller
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dd2oG_0k9btRd600

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Customs officials in Chicago said a unique, illegal shipment was intercepted fairly recently- three dead birds and an animal skull.

Agents who work in Customs and Border Protection see a lot of different things coming into O’Hare.

“This one was kind of unique.  It was three different packages. And Cici, the agricultural detection canine, alerted to all three,” said Steven Bansbach, spokesman for Customs and Border Protection. “In one, we found a deceased parakeet.  In the other box, we found two deceased magpies. And in the final one, we found a fox skull.”

Bansbach said this was in late October. He said the birds were destroyed and the fox skull was returned to sender - in China.

Last Friday, he said agents confiscated fake designer bags and other merchandise coming into O’Hare from Thailand. Estimated value, if real, would have been more than $300,000.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen rob man on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Four men armed with handguns robbed a 56-year-old man in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside his car in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue just after 5 a.m. when the gunmen approached him. They demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied,...
CHICAGO, IL
thesource.com

Lil Zay Osama Arrested on Gun Charges in Chicago

According to several confirmed reports, Isaiah Dukes, aka Lil Zay Osama, is behind bars on illegal weapons charges in Chicago. Details are scarce about the most recent arrest. Still, it is being reported that Chicago Police found several illegal weapons in the vehicle of the 25-year-old CHi-Town native, including two assault-style rifles and multiple handguns.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

Chicago — Two armed men robbed a US Postal Service mail carrier of his master keys as he worked in Lincoln Park on Wednesday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officially, CPD issued a media statement that said a 35-year-old man was “standing outside when two offenders approached him and demanded property while displaying a firearm” in the 2500 block of North Ashland around 11:30 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions. The incidents...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy