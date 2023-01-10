Dead birds, fox skull, knockoff Thai purses seized at O'Hare

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Customs officials in Chicago said a unique, illegal shipment was intercepted fairly recently- three dead birds and an animal skull.

Agents who work in Customs and Border Protection see a lot of different things coming into O’Hare.

“This one was kind of unique. It was three different packages. And Cici, the agricultural detection canine, alerted to all three,” said Steven Bansbach, spokesman for Customs and Border Protection. “In one, we found a deceased parakeet. In the other box, we found two deceased magpies. And in the final one, we found a fox skull.”

Bansbach said this was in late October. He said the birds were destroyed and the fox skull was returned to sender - in China.

Last Friday, he said agents confiscated fake designer bags and other merchandise coming into O’Hare from Thailand. Estimated value, if real, would have been more than $300,000.

