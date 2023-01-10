ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, MO

New hearing requested over Missouri inmate’s death sentence

By Jeff Bernthal
 5 days ago

CLAYTON, Mo. – Attorneys for Missouri death row inmate Leonard Raheem Taylor are calling on the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office to request a hearing to review his death sentence . In 2008, Taylor was convicted of killing a family of four in Jennings. He is scheduled to executed by lethal injection in February.

Taylor’s attorneys argue phone records were incomplete at the time of his trial and say Taylor’s family places him in California at the time of the murders. Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) are joining the call to review the case.

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

“This case definitely needs to be looked into,” said Michelle Smith, a co-director of MADP.

A spokesperson for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said through an email to FOX 2, “We did receive materials from Taylor’s defense team Friday. We are reviewing them now.”

The victims were Angela Rowe and her three children, ages 5, 6, and 10. Her daughters, Alexus Conley and AcQreya Conley were the two oldest. Rowe’s son, Tyrese Conley, was the youngest. All four victims were shot to death in 2004.

“I couldn’t sleep for weeks,” said one neighbor who still lives on Park Lane, where the murder occurred. “I slept at all my children’s house, and I couldn’t make peace the neighborhood.”

Comments / 2

 

