Earl Of Sandwich Returning To The Downtown Disney At Disneyland Resort

The fan-favorite Earl of Sandwich will return to Downtown Disney with a pop-up sandwich shop in the former La Brea Bakery location that will eventually be demolished to make way for a new Porto’s bakery in the outdoor shopping mall next to Disneyland.

Earl of Sandwich will return to Downtown Disney in February, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

A new Porto’s Bakery & Eatery serving Cuban sweets and treats will eventually be built on the footprint of the La Brea Bakery location near the esplanade between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

La Brea Bakery announced it was exiting the restaurant business on Monday, Jan. 9 after more than two decades of operation as one of the original businesses in Downtown Disney.

Earl of Sandwich will have grab-and-go options while Earl of Sandwich Tavern will offer table service dining in the former La Brea Bakery location at Downtown Disney.