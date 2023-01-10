Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Skowhegan Invitational Wrestling Meet [RESULTS]
The Skowhegan Invitational Wrestling Meet took place on Saturday, January 14th. Here are the Championship and Consolation Final Results. Congratulations to all. You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 8-14 need to be received by January 16th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
Machias Girls Beat Deer Isle-Stonington 46-36 [STATS]
The Machias Girls Basketball Team defeated Deer Isle-Stonington in Machias on Thursday, January 12th 46-36. The score was deadlocked 14-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Machias led 28-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Mariners 11-8 to lead 39-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Stays Unbeaten – Defeats Washington Academy 84-26 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Eagles Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Washington Academy Raiders in East Machias on Friday night, January 13th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 26-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-15 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 66-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor Girls Remain Unbeaten – Beat Windham 40-16 [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team remained undefeated after beating Windham 40-16 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, January 13th. Bangor led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-8 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 26-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and held Windham scoreless in the 4th Quarter.
Cheverus Stags Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Cheverus Stags visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in girls' varsity basketball on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30...
Windham Eagles Visit Bangor Rams in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Windham Eagles visit the Bangor Rams in girls' varsity basketball on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Bangor Boys Fall to Windham [STATS]
The Bangor Boys outscored Windham 14-2 in the 3rd Quarter but had dug themselves too big of a whole in the 1st Half, and lost to Windham 57-45 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Friday night, January 13th. Windham led 23-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-17 at...
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
850
Followers
5K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0