Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
iheart.com
Freddie Mercury & David Bowie Were Drunk While Recording "Under Pressure"
It's one of the most iconic duets in rock history - and both singers were blitzed off their bums while recording it. Queen drummer Roger Taylor says Freddie Mercury and David Bowie were both drunk while recording the 1981 hit "Under Pressure". In fact, Taylor says the whole band had...
iheart.com
Prince William & Kate Asked About Harry's Memoir During Public Appearance
Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first public appearance since the release of Prince Harry's explosive new memoir Spare, and of course, they were asked about it. The Prince and Princess of Wales made a trip to Liverpool and the nearby area just two days after Harry's memoir hit the shelves and he sat down for several promotional interviews.
iheart.com
People Shocked To Find Out Humpty Dumpty Wasn’t An Egg
When someone says the name “Humpty Dumpty,” most people picture a large egg with a face wearing a waistcoat, but people are shocked to find out he wasn’t an egg. The nursery rhyme never says he was an egg; that idea comes from an illustration in “Through The Looking Glass” by Lewis Carroll.
