ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Instant Analysis: Task Too Steep at Virginia for Short-handed UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Already missing frontcourt starter Pete Nance, the task Tuesday night turned too steep for North Carolina without its best overall weapon in Armando Bacot. The Tar Heels fell to 13th-ranked Virginia 65-58 in ACC basketball at John Paul Jones Arena, their eighth straight loss in this building continuing the program’s slide of futility here.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

Burton leads Pittsburgh against No. 24 Duke after 28-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils have gone 8-0 in home games. Duke is the ACC leader...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Live Updates: Wake Forest 90, Florida State 75 - FINAL

Florida State will take the court at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. to play against Wake Forest in the first and only meeting between the two teams during the 2022-23 regular season. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will be shown on the ACC Network, with Cory Alexander and Randolph Childress on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage. An audio stream can be found here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy