Pitt HC Jeff Capel Calls Out Media Coverage of ACC
The head coach of the Pitt Panthers thinks the ACC deserves more credit.
Instant Analysis: Task Too Steep at Virginia for Short-handed UNC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Already missing frontcourt starter Pete Nance, the task Tuesday night turned too steep for North Carolina without its best overall weapon in Armando Bacot. The Tar Heels fell to 13th-ranked Virginia 65-58 in ACC basketball at John Paul Jones Arena, their eighth straight loss in this building continuing the program’s slide of futility here.
UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot leaves game with ankle injury against Virginia
North Carolina basketball’s Armando Bacot exited the game against Virginia with an injury on Tuesday. Bacot, the ACC’s leading scorer and rebounder at 18.8 points and 11.2 boards per game, appeared to roll his left ankle at the 18:42 mark of the first half. Justin McKoy replaced Bacot. Coach Hubert Davis told ESPN at...
Burton leads Pittsburgh against No. 24 Duke after 28-point game
Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils have gone 8-0 in home games. Duke is the ACC leader...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Game of the Night Preview - North Carolina at Virginia
North Carolina travels to Virginia on Tuesday in the 247Sports Game of the Night. Both teams come into the game tied at 3-2 in ACC play while Virginia is 11-3 overall and North Carolina 11-5. The Tar Heels are looking for their first true road win of the season and...
Live Updates: Wake Forest 90, Florida State 75 - FINAL
Florida State will take the court at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. to play against Wake Forest in the first and only meeting between the two teams during the 2022-23 regular season. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will be shown on the ACC Network, with Cory Alexander and Randolph Childress on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage. An audio stream can be found here.
