Eliz Van
5d ago

They appear to be at it again , in order for big pharma to once again hit gold! This time, it will not go over the same way as it did a year and a half ago. Live safe, live your life, and do what's best for you....not "them".

Eliz Van
5d ago

You know what else is HIGHLY transmissible? The common stomach virus is. Within a 24 hour period, the entire household can get it.

pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Advocates demand MSG stop...
The Hill

Tentative deal reached in New York nurses strike

A tentative deal has been reached that will end a nurses’ strike in New York that has seen thousands walk off the job this week.  The 7,000 nurses went on strike from Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx on Monday after negotiations for a new contract between the management…
pix11.com

How to find out if you are addicted to social media

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Do you have a social media addiction?. If you’re glued to your phone every day, doom scrolling or refreshing social media feeds over and over, it’s possible that those behaviors can signify a social media addiction. Dr. Thea Gallagherm a clinical psychologist and...
pix11.com

Sun continues, temps a bit above average for NY, NJ

Expect the winds to subside for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Lots of sunshine will be seen once again as well, and temperatures will make their way into the mid and upper 40s. Sun continues, temps a bit above average for NY, …. Expect the winds to subside...
pix11.com

Snow flurries and brisk temperatures into the weekend in NJ, NY

Many across the Tri-state are waking up to flurries Saturday morning, however, the flakes will wrap up before this afternoon and won't leave much in terms of accumulation. Snow flurries and brisk temperatures into the weekend …. Many across the Tri-state are waking up to flurries Saturday morning, however, the...
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
pix11.com

Fire rips through 3-story Woodhaven home: FDNY

A 2-alarm house fire destroys a 3-story private home in Queens Saturday morning. The fire department got the call about the fire on the home's first floor around 1 a.m. on 90th Street and 89th Avenue. Fire rips through 3-story Woodhaven home: FDNY. A 2-alarm house fire destroys a 3-story...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
New York Post

Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food

New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
pix11.com

Sun continues, temps slightly above average on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in NY, NJ

It was another seasonably cold Sunday in and around the five boroughs as temperatures made their way into the low 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 41 degrees, which is 2 degrees above normal. With that temperature, we have now seen above-normal highs on thirteen of the fifteen days this month. In addition, the sunshine returned after numerous days of cloud cover, and conditions remained on the blustery side with gusts topping 30 mph in many locations.
