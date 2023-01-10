Wallace Lake in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Mill Stream Run Reservation is used by thousands for swimming, fishing, boating and relaxation because of its location, bike and horse trails, etc. This natural gem was tarnished during the last two years when four people drowned in the lake, including my 36-year-old son James L. Ottobre, who drowned last June while fishing when his kayak capsized. In 2021, a 37-year-old father and 10-year-old son also drowned while trying to rescue their 11-year-old daughter/sister, who’d gone under and later died at the hospital.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO