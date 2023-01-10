ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WYTV.com

Road reopens following semi rollover on 422

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi rollover caused a portion of US- 422 in Geauga County to close Thursday morning, but the road has since reopened. According to the Troy Township Fire Department Geauga Co. Facebook page, the closure was between SR 700 and SR 44. It reopened...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed

MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
MENTOR, OH
WKYC

Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of Northeast Ohio: What you can expect from the accumulating snow

CLEVELAND — We're tracking some big weather changes that will bring impacts to Northeast Ohio on Friday. As colder temperatures are set to arrive overnight, we're monitoring some accumulating snow -- which is why the National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday in the following counties:
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

After a tragic two years at Wallace Lake, action now can help prevent future drownings

Wallace Lake in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Mill Stream Run Reservation is used by thousands for swimming, fishing, boating and relaxation because of its location, bike and horse trails, etc. This natural gem was tarnished during the last two years when four people drowned in the lake, including my 36-year-old son James L. Ottobre, who drowned last June while fishing when his kayak capsized. In 2021, a 37-year-old father and 10-year-old son also drowned while trying to rescue their 11-year-old daughter/sister, who’d gone under and later died at the hospital.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Weather Advisory; fog, rain turning to snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina counties from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday. Snow accumulations could reach 2 to 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Steady...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

