WYTV.com
Road reopens following semi rollover on 422
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi rollover caused a portion of US- 422 in Geauga County to close Thursday morning, but the road has since reopened. According to the Troy Township Fire Department Geauga Co. Facebook page, the closure was between SR 700 and SR 44. It reopened...
Northeast Ohio under winter weather advisory starting early Friday - 6-9 inches snow possible in some areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,...
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
cleveland19.com
Body of missing 63-year-old Fairport Harbor man found dead in Canada
FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairport Harbor Police confirmed the body of 63-year-old Lee Korbel, who was reported missing in October, was found washed up on the shore of Canada. Korbel was suspected of leaving his High Street apartment around Oct. 6, and reported missing by family members on Oct....
Lakewood Corporate Campus at the former St. James School nears completion: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- One of the more adventurous and creative examples of adaptive reuse in Lakewood is nearing completion. After more than a year of construction, Oster Services and Oster Commercial’s $3.5 million transformation of the former St. James School into the Lakewood Corporate Campus now boasts five tenants -- four of whom are owners.
cleveland19.com
Lorain property owner pledges to repair collapsing balconies months after 19 News report
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The property manager of Residents on the Green in Lorain is aiming to have the collapsing balconies fixed within the next month. Owners in this condo building have been worried for months about the balconies collapsing. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s...
Cleveland snow plows ready with new mapping system — what it means for the next storm
The FOX 8 I-Team just got the first look at a new mapping system to help Cleveland plows get to all of your streets more quickly.
Parma Heights Police Department switches to 12-hour shifts
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Following a Northeast Ohio law enforcement trend, the Parma Heights Police Department recently shifted captains and sergeants from 10-hour to 12-hour shifts. Police Chief Steve Scharschmidt said the move has been on his radar for a few years, but a previous lack of manpower precluded the...
New distracted driving corridor on I-77 in Summit County: See where authorities will begin targeted enforcement soon
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The eight-mile stretch of I-77 between Route 18 and Route 21 in Summit County is becoming a new distracted driving corridor as the Ohio State Highway Patrol begins targeted enforcement in the area. Drivers can expect to see increased patrols and enforcement along this portion...
Berea, Brook Park, Middleburg Heights to pay portion of new dispatch software upgrade
BEREA, Ohio -- An intergovernmental agreement between Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council and the cities of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights will enable the purchase of new Motorola CAD software to better serve the communities. Those three municipalities -- along with North Royalton, Olmsted Falls and Olmsted Township -- are...
Parma Schools moving forward with demolition plans for Parma High and Renwood Elementary
PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools late last month approved a nearly $260,000 contract with GPD Group related to the demolition of Parma High School and Renwood Elementary School. “When you’re talking about the square footage we’re looking at, that’s a pretty significant task ahead -- especially in terms of...
Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host drive-thru food distribution in city's Muni Lot
CLEVELAND — A drive-thru food distribution event is being held by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Thursday, January 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event will...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of Northeast Ohio: What you can expect from the accumulating snow
CLEVELAND — We're tracking some big weather changes that will bring impacts to Northeast Ohio on Friday. As colder temperatures are set to arrive overnight, we're monitoring some accumulating snow -- which is why the National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday in the following counties:
These 15 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $2 million; where are they?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A total of 15 Cuyahoga County homes each sold for more than $2 million in 2022, including the highest sale since 2018, a $7 million Lakewood sale in September. Big ticket sales were localized to only a handful of cities in the counties, with Shaker Heights topping...
cleveland.com
After a tragic two years at Wallace Lake, action now can help prevent future drownings
Wallace Lake in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Mill Stream Run Reservation is used by thousands for swimming, fishing, boating and relaxation because of its location, bike and horse trails, etc. This natural gem was tarnished during the last two years when four people drowned in the lake, including my 36-year-old son James L. Ottobre, who drowned last June while fishing when his kayak capsized. In 2021, a 37-year-old father and 10-year-old son also drowned while trying to rescue their 11-year-old daughter/sister, who’d gone under and later died at the hospital.
Jolly’s Pizza opens in North Royalton, combines 1980s vibe with 2020s conveniences
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Stepping into the new Jolly’s Pizza, 6120 Royalton Road in North Royalton, is like stepping into a 1980s pizza parlor with 2020s amenities. The purposeful retro vibe creates comforting charm. The public can experience this charm as well as eight specialty pizzas ($9.99 to...
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Weather Advisory; fog, rain turning to snow
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina counties from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday. Snow accumulations could reach 2 to 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Steady...
Resident taken to hospital after 911 hang-up call: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A 911 call was received Jan. 6. Nothing was said and there was no answer when dispatchers called back. Officers responded to the home and found that the call had been made by an elderly woman, who was having a non-life-threatening medical event. EMS arrived at the home and took the woman to a hospital.
Driver caught with 200 grams of marijuana in truck: Medina Police Blotter
Police investigated at 10:54 p.m. Jan. 8 when a man was seen sitting in his truck, hunched over the center console. The man was found rolling a marijuana cigarette, with a large bag of marijuana sitting next to him. The marijuana was weighed at more than 200 grams, making the charge a felony possession offense.
