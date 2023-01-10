ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFL signs Saudi Arabian featherweight Abdullah Al-Qahtani

By Farah Hannoun
 3 days ago
Abdullah Al-Qahtani will join a growing list of Middle Eastern fighters in the PFL.

PFL has signed Saudi Arabian featherweight Al-Qahtani (5-1), who is expected to make his promotional debut in 2023, officials told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “The Ripper” will compete for both PFL and BRAVE CF, which has been home to his past four fights.

“The Professional Fighters League is committed to growing the sport of MMA and the PFL globally,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said. “We are excited about emerging top fighters coming out of the Middle East and our plan to further develop the sport in the region.”

Al-Qahtani, 24, won his first five fights as a professional before his first-career setback by split decision to Ilyor Bakhtiyar Uulu at BRAVE CF 62 last September.

He joins the likes of former champions Jarrah Al-Silawi, Mohammad Fakhreddine, Ali Taleb, Tarek Suleiman, and Mostafa Rashed Neda as Middle Eastern fighters to recently sign with PFL.

