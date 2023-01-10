BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).

BOONVILLE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO