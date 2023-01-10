Read full article on original website
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
12 Jefferson, Lewis County schools awarded with $25,000 in grant support to strengthen campus culture
WATERTOWN- A dozen schools throughout Jefferson and Lewis Counties will receive a portion of $25,000 worth of grant funding, thanks to the Safe Schools Endeavor. In partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, this is the fourth year the fund has made grant awards. For this round, Beaver River...
flackbroadcasting.com
Family home near Croghan destroyed in Wednesday blaze
LEWIS COUNTY- A family home between Lowville and Croghan, NY was destroyed Wednesday in a fire that remains under investigation, authorities say. Alarms sounded shortly before noontime after a witness told 9-1-1 dispatchers that their house was on fire. Croghan Fire Department was the primary responder. Emergency agencies responded to...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Weather Advisory for Old Forge, Western Adirondacks Thursday, January 12, 2023
OLD FORGE/WESTERN ADIRONDACKS: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 A.M. THURSDAY TO 1 A.M. EST FRIDAY. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Herkimer County...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville
BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
flackbroadcasting.com
Brian J. Ripp
PORT LEYDEN- Brian J. Ripp, 66, of Mechanic Street, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. In keeping with Brian’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held in the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden, with a Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Port Leyden Fire Company, Route 12, Port Leyden, NY 13433. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, 5702 Waters Road, Lowville.
flackbroadcasting.com
ALERT: State Police searching for missing teen last seen in Remsen area
The New York State Police in Remsen are attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old runaway from the Village of Remsen. Taylor N. Diehl left her residence on January 8th 2022, and has not returned home. Taylor may be staying with friends in the City of Utica area. Anyone with information...
flackbroadcasting.com
Driver taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after striking pole in Forestport
FORESTPORT- A personal injury accident Wednesday night in Northern Oneida County sent the driver to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Michael R. Beadling, of Remsen, NY was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion on State Route 28 in the town of Forestport. It’s reported...
Comments / 0