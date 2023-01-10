ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

Family home near Croghan destroyed in Wednesday blaze

LEWIS COUNTY- A family home between Lowville and Croghan, NY was destroyed Wednesday in a fire that remains under investigation, authorities say. Alarms sounded shortly before noontime after a witness told 9-1-1 dispatchers that their house was on fire. Croghan Fire Department was the primary responder. Emergency agencies responded to...
CROGHAN, NY
NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville

BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
BOONVILLE, NY
Brian J. Ripp

PORT LEYDEN- Brian J. Ripp, 66, of Mechanic Street, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. In keeping with Brian’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held in the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden, with a Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Port Leyden Fire Company, Route 12, Port Leyden, NY 13433. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, 5702 Waters Road, Lowville.
PORT LEYDEN, NY
ALERT: State Police searching for missing teen last seen in Remsen area

The New York State Police in Remsen are attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old runaway from the Village of Remsen. Taylor N. Diehl left her residence on January 8th 2022, and has not returned home. Taylor may be staying with friends in the City of Utica area. Anyone with information...
REMSEN, NY

