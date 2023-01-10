ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usalaxmagazine.com

2023 NCAA Lacrosse Rankings: No. 18 Jacksonville (Men)

The 2023 college lacrosse season is almost here. As is our annual tradition, we’re featuring every team ranked in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Preseason Top 20. Check back to USALaxMagazine.com each weekday this month for new previews, scouting reports and rival analysis. NO. 18 JACKSONVILLE. 2022 Record: 14-3 (5-0 SoCon)
JACKSONVILLE, NC
usalaxmagazine.com

Welcome to Lacrosse Paradise: LaxCon 2023 Has Something for Everyone

This article appears in the January edition of USA Lacrosse Magazine. Join our momentum. Lacrosse’s largest educational event is heading back to Baltimore for 2023 — only this time, we’re going bigger than ever before. The USA Lacrosse Convention (LaxCon) will feature some of the game’s brightest...
BALTIMORE, MD
usalaxmagazine.com

Matchups, Game Times Set for PLL Championship Series

The Premier Lacrosse League unveiled its Championship Series game schedule on Wednesday, a slate that pits the Archers, Atlas, Chrome and Whipsnakes together in a four-team tournament to determine a winter Sixes champion. Played in the World Lacrosse small-sided format, the PLL Championship Series will innovate the discipline by introducing...
SPRINGFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy