West Virginia State

wajr.com

Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program

CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

DHHR Reports 29 Additional COVID Deaths

Twenty-nine West Virginians have died from COVID-19 this week alone as deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise. Since the DHHR’s last report Monday, 19 deaths were reported for a total of 7,749 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia. There are currently 1,169 active COVID-19 cases statewide, with 319...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Gov. Justice's Administration Update Briefing

Gov. Jim Justice held his first "Justice Administration Update" Thursday, which he said will be used now instead of the COVID-19 press updates. Whether they will be held once a week or on a certain day is unknown. As of the end of Thursday's work day, Jan. 12, there was no update on the Governor's official Web site as to when the next one will take place.
Ironton Tribune

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
WDTV

WVSP graduates largest class of cadets in decades

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police’s 71st Cadet Class is the largest class to graduate in decades. A total of 59 cadets, 5 women and 54 men, graduated Friday morning at West Virginia State University. This is the largest class the West Virginia State Police has...
INSTITUTE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia consumers warned to watch out for sweepstakes scams

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is warning West Virginians to be wary of another scam claiming the call recipient has won a sweepstakes. WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office has received reports from citizens that they have been victims or targets of a scam that claims the call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Correction Staffing Concerns Continue For State Facilities

There are currently 1,027 vacancies in the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to a presentation Tuesday by Brad Douglas, the agency’s acting commissioner, to the Legislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority. That adds up to a 33 percent vacancy rate for officers and a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Four NCWV schools added to ‘Communities In Schools’ program

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice said two north central West Virginia counties have been added to the Communities In Schools program. The following schools will be the newest additions to West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program:. Harrison County. Nutter Fort Primary School. Nutter Fort Intermediate School.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman sentenced for COVID-19 relief loan fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Logan, West Virginia, woman was sentenced for a fraud scheme to obtain over $42,000 in COVID-19 relief loans she did not qualify for. The United States Department of Justice says (DOJ) Alexis Ransom, 25, applied for three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for her claimed business. She stated her business’ […]
LOGAN, WV
WVNS

Officer, gun dealer speak out on kids and guns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia ranks fifth in the nation for gun ownership, the Pew Research Center reports. There are anywhere from 200 to 350 million firearms in the United States, according to World Population Review statistics. In southern West Virginia, about 58 percent of families have a gun in the house. On January […]
BECKLEY, WV

