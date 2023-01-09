Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
West Virginia governor requests five counties be added to business zone program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be added to the state’s Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The governor has asked that Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties be added to the state’s existing HUBZones,...
wajr.com
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
WDTV
Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
wvpublic.org
DHHR Reports 29 Additional COVID Deaths
Twenty-nine West Virginians have died from COVID-19 this week alone as deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise. Since the DHHR’s last report Monday, 19 deaths were reported for a total of 7,749 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia. There are currently 1,169 active COVID-19 cases statewide, with 319...
wvpublic.org
State BOE Adjusts Teacher Licensing Requirements, Lifts Lincoln State Of Emergency
The West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) waived some of the minimum professional licensing requirements for prospective teachers Wednesday to help them eventually become fully licensed and enter the workforce. The waivers adjust some of the minimum requirements in current BOE policy - specifically with regards to Policy 5202, which...
connect-bridgeport.com
Status of Gov. Justice's Administration Update Briefing
Gov. Jim Justice held his first "Justice Administration Update" Thursday, which he said will be used now instead of the COVID-19 press updates. Whether they will be held once a week or on a certain day is unknown. As of the end of Thursday's work day, Jan. 12, there was no update on the Governor's official Web site as to when the next one will take place.
Ironton Tribune
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
Digital Collegian
Thousands of Marylanders just gained access to critical oral health care coverage
It was the tragic story of 12-year-old Deamonte Driver — a boy who died from an untreated tooth infection that spread lethal bacteria to his brain — that first compelled Maryland advocates to fight to expand dental coverage to low-income children in 2007. As advocates made meaningful advances...
Mon County delegate introduces bill to legalize marijuana in West Virginia
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
Mpox Education Program Targets LGBTQ Residents in Rural Appalachia
The Community Education Group in West Virginia will use two $50,000 grants they were awarded recently to address Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in LGBTQ residents across 13 states in Appalachia. This fall, the Community Education Group received a $50,000 grant from Gilead Sciences and a $50,000 grant from ViiV...
WDTV
WVSP graduates largest class of cadets in decades
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police’s 71st Cadet Class is the largest class to graduate in decades. A total of 59 cadets, 5 women and 54 men, graduated Friday morning at West Virginia State University. This is the largest class the West Virginia State Police has...
insideradio.com
Public Radio Reporter Says She Was Fired For Investigating Abuse At State Facilities.
Reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely claims she was fired from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which owns and operates news/talk WVPB (88.5) and WVPB-TV Charleston, after investigating the alleged abuse of disabled patients at state-run facilities. Knisely said she was warned to stop working on a story that the West Virginia Department...
West Virginia consumers warned to watch out for sweepstakes scams
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is warning West Virginians to be wary of another scam claiming the call recipient has won a sweepstakes. WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office has received reports from citizens that they have been victims or targets of a scam that claims the call […]
wvpublic.org
Correction Staffing Concerns Continue For State Facilities
There are currently 1,027 vacancies in the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to a presentation Tuesday by Brad Douglas, the agency’s acting commissioner, to the Legislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority. That adds up to a 33 percent vacancy rate for officers and a...
WDTV
Four NCWV schools added to ‘Communities In Schools’ program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice said two north central West Virginia counties have been added to the Communities In Schools program. The following schools will be the newest additions to West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program:. Harrison County. Nutter Fort Primary School. Nutter Fort Intermediate School.
West Virginia woman sentenced for COVID-19 relief loan fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Logan, West Virginia, woman was sentenced for a fraud scheme to obtain over $42,000 in COVID-19 relief loans she did not qualify for. The United States Department of Justice says (DOJ) Alexis Ransom, 25, applied for three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for her claimed business. She stated her business’ […]
Governor’s proposed income tax cuts hotly debated in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One day after the West Virginia State of the State Address, income tax cuts remain the talk of the State Capitol and probably at a lot of kitchen tables. The ink is now dry on the West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s annual State of the State Address, but the question now […]
Officer, gun dealer speak out on kids and guns
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia ranks fifth in the nation for gun ownership, the Pew Research Center reports. There are anywhere from 200 to 350 million firearms in the United States, according to World Population Review statistics. In southern West Virginia, about 58 percent of families have a gun in the house. On January […]
2 indicted, allegedly trafficked fentanyl that caused at least 2 West Virginia deaths
Members of two Baltimore-based drug rings that federal prosecutors say supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths were indicted Wednesday.
