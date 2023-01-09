Read full article on original website
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowdKristen WaltersFlossmoor, IL
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
Vikings fans called out by Giants "I thought it would be a lot louder"
The league announced that the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants will face off Sunday in this weekend’s NFL Wild Card at 3:30 PM central time. These two teams played on Christmas Eve, where kicker Greg Joseph booted a Vikings-record 61-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 27-24 victory over the Giants.
The Vikings’ Offensive Line Reinforcements are Arriving at the Right Time
The word from yesterday’s practice and injury report is that the Vikings’ offensive line may be getting some much-needed reinforcements. As we all know by now, Brian O’Neill has been lost for the season due to an achilles tear. It’s a brutal bit of news for both the player and the team. O’Neill is one of the league’s foremost tackles, a player who quietly provides stellar play for his squad.
Questions Answered: Vikings Top Need in 2023 Offseason, Chris Reed, Bears No. 1 Pick
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Report: Jets, OC Mike LaFleur Mutually Part Ways After Missing Playoffs
The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Teams had inquired about LaFleur's availability, and the Jets had allowed him to seek other opportunities, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. The change comes after the Jets missed the playoffs...
Way-Too-Early Predictions for 2023 Breakout College Football Freshmen
Picking breakout freshmen in college football is never easy, because predicting who's going to navigate the immense learning curve is a crapshoot. It can take time for even the most talented players to click. Sometimes, though, guys prove they're better than their ranking right off the bat. Getting to school early and going through a spring practice before your first season helps, but it's not essential.
Way-Too-Early Heisman Trophy Candidates for 2023
Yeah, sure, Georgia is still celebrating its 2022 national title. But have you thought about the 2023 Heisman Trophy race?. Joking aside, the lovely college football community is constantly looking ahead. The moment this recent season ended, our attention rapidly shifted to key players and teams for the 2023 campaign.
Best NFL Landing Spots for 2023 NFL Draft's 2nd- and 3rd-Tier QB Prospects
Every NFL draft investment in a quarterback brings the potential to find something special. For years, this approach hung its hat on Tom Brady being the greatest of all time after being a sixth-round selection. A new example can be thrown into the mix based on this season's postseason setup.
NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competitions Including Dodgeball, Best Catch, More
The NFL announced details of the Pro Bowl skills competitions Wednesday as part of the league's revamped event. The festivities begin Thursday, Feb. 2, with games such as a dodgeball tournament and a longest drive golf competition, as well as an accuracy competition for quarterbacks and a best catch competition capped by the final round Sunday, Feb. 5, prior to the Pro Bowl Games. Sunday's events include a gauntlet-style relay race, a tic-tac-toe game involving kickers and a test-of-strength competition.
5 NFL Players Who Should Headline Early 2023 Offseason Trade Market
The 2022 NFL regular season may have just ended, but it's not too early to start thinking about the upcoming offseason and the inevitable trades that will take place. There are a handful of notable veterans likely to be available right away. Whether they are seeking to join a contender, needing a change of scenery after a down year or lost their job and are seeking a fresh start, they could be on the move soon.
Breaking Down the Super Bowl Odds of Every Remaining Team in 2023
Fourteen teams will enter the 2022 NFL playoffs with dreams of winning a championship. Only one franchise, however, will celebrate a Super Bowl victory in February. And as the confetti falls, you might be enjoying a payout. No matter whether you're placing wagers or monitoring odds, though, Super Bowl futures...
