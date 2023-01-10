Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in TownNathalie writerLos Angeles, CA
fullertonobserver.com
George Key Ranch Historic Park Reopens for Free Tours Every Saturday
After being closed for seven years due to extensive damage from the 2014 La Habra Earthquake, George Key Ranch Historic Park, maintained by OC Parks and located at 625 W. Bastanchury Road in Placentia, quietly reopened in November 2021. During the years that it wasn’t open to the public, the 2.2 acre park underwent a series of repairs that were made to improve safety and accessibility to the historic home. Now open from 10 am to 2 pm every Saturday, the George Key home and museum offers an authentic look into North Orange County’s agricultural past, while its orchards, gardens, and barnyard area allow guests to get a closer look at dry farming and citrus farming equipment used in the late 1800s.
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartments
There are just a few days left to apply for what might be a great affordable housing opportunity in the Los Angeles area. The deadline for the Vintage at Woodman Apartments housing lottery is January 17, 2023. See below for details on how to apply.
L.A. Weekly
What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back
The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
sunset.com
What Happens When An Architect and Interior Designer Have Free Rein? A Waterfront House That Is All About Views
Beach houses are coveted for so many reasons, one is the proximity to water and that beach lifestyle. Who can complain when you’ve got the ocean and the shoreline as your backyard for swimming, surfing, running, walks, and more? And another reason? The spectacular views, of course. So when you have a property with those views, you want to make sure you really take advantage of the location and showcase the miles of ocean ahead.
2urbangirls.com
LL Cool J bringing hair salon franchise to Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) during a special planning commission meeting held on Jan. 11. Phenix Salon Suites are preparing to open a new location in the Crenshaw-Imperial shopping center, which is backed by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. Smith co-owns 80 locations across the United States.
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
Reasons to Consider an ADU in Los Angeles
You have probably heard about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) as a solution to the housing crisis, providing additional housing without developing new property. In addition to increasing the amount of housing available in California, ADUs can provide a long list of personal benefits to you if you are a Los Angeles homeowner.
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
2urbangirls.com
Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
LA’s Mayor Wants To Solve Homelessness. But At One Downtown Hotel The Future Is Uncertain
With less than three weeks to go before the L.A. Grand Hotel is set to close – residents say they’ve received mixed signals about whether they have to vacate.
Two California Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Someone Placed Boulders Outside LACC to Keep Street Vendors From Setting Up
Vendors outside the LACC Swapmeet are again organizing to demand their right to sell along Vermont Avenue and Melrose. This was prompted by an incident in late December, where just a few days before Christmas, vendors noticed giant boulders being placed on the sidewalk. For street vendors vending outside the...
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Headlines: Union Station Tunnels Flooded In Ankle-Deep Water; Egg Shortage in L.A. Continues
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: A Union Station pedestrian tunnel was flooded with ankle-deep water due to rains. To get from one end...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Apartment Therapy
