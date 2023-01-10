ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Key Ranch Historic Park Reopens for Free Tours Every Saturday

After being closed for seven years due to extensive damage from the 2014 La Habra Earthquake, George Key Ranch Historic Park, maintained by OC Parks and located at 625 W. Bastanchury Road in Placentia, quietly reopened in November 2021. During the years that it wasn’t open to the public, the 2.2 acre park underwent a series of repairs that were made to improve safety and accessibility to the historic home. Now open from 10 am to 2 pm every Saturday, the George Key home and museum offers an authentic look into North Orange County’s agricultural past, while its orchards, gardens, and barnyard area allow guests to get a closer look at dry farming and citrus farming equipment used in the late 1800s.
PLACENTIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back

The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
sunset.com

What Happens When An Architect and Interior Designer Have Free Rein? A Waterfront House That Is All About Views

Beach houses are coveted for so many reasons, one is the proximity to water and that beach lifestyle. Who can complain when you’ve got the ocean and the shoreline as your backyard for swimming, surfing, running, walks, and more? And another reason? The spectacular views, of course. So when you have a property with those views, you want to make sure you really take advantage of the location and showcase the miles of ocean ahead.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

LL Cool J bringing hair salon franchise to Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) during a special planning commission meeting held on Jan. 11. Phenix Salon Suites are preparing to open a new location in the Crenshaw-Imperial shopping center, which is backed by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. Smith co-owns 80 locations across the United States.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Miami

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Tammy Emineth

Reasons to Consider an ADU in Los Angeles

You have probably heard about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) as a solution to the housing crisis, providing additional housing without developing new property. In addition to increasing the amount of housing available in California, ADUs can provide a long list of personal benefits to you if you are a Los Angeles homeowner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal

COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
COMPTON, CA
Dylan Barket

Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California

A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
