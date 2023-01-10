ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we know about Buc-ee's first Louisiana store in Ruston

By Greg Hilburn, Shreveport Times
 5 days ago
It's official. Buc-ee's is coming to Ruston to build the company's first fan-favorite giant travel center in Louisiana.

Ruston's City Council voted to approve a cooperative endeavor agreement and tax incentive package for the company with the toothy Beaver logo. The Lincoln Parish School Board and Lincoln Parish Police Jury are set to vote on the incentive package Tuesday.

Here's what we know about the project:

Why Ruston?

Mayor Ronny Walker said his team has been working on attracting Buc-ee's for almost three years, approaching the company and making its own pitch with a brand new Interstate 20 exchange.

The city's persistence paid off.

"Buc-ee's didn't choose Ruston," the company's director of real estate Stan Beard said. "Ruston chose Buc-ee's."

The Lake Jackson, Texas-headquartered company has more than 40 stores in seven southern states, but none in Louisiana. In 2016, Buc-ee's announced tentative plans to build its first Louisiana store in Baton Rouge, but scrapped the project in 2017.

Where is the site?

Buc-ee's is finalizing the purchase of an 84-acre tract of land on the northern side of the new I-20 Tarbutton Exchange directly across from Ruston Junior High School on the western border of the city. Ruston completed the $25 million Tarbutton Exchange in 2019.

The travel center will occupy 30 acres, leaving more than 50 acres for more development.

When will open?

Construction on the project is expected to begin later this year with projections that the new travel center will be operational in 2025.

"This is the first huge step, but we have a long way to go," Beard said Monday night.

What does it cost?

Buc-ee's is expected to invest $50 million to $60 million in its Ruston project, Walker said, featuring 120 gas pumps, almost as many clean restroom stalls and urinals, endless choices of meat jerky, a wall of fountain drink flavors, tender smoky brisket and merchandise on the 53,000-square-foot campus.

How many people will they hire?

Buc-ee's Ruston travel center will create a minimum of 200 full-time jobs.

Starting pay begins at $16 per hour with full benefits including health insurance, three weeks of paid time off and 401k plans with a company match.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

