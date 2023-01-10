ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana

Indiana launched its school voucher program in 2011, supposedly to help children from poor families find alternatives to low-performing public schools. But it quickly morphed into something else: a state subsidy for religious education and an entitlement program for private school parents. Now some legislators and advocates are talking up the idea of “universal vouchers” […] The post Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

IDOE announces recipients of $2.2 mil. STEM grant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Education announced the school districts and charter schools that will receive a portion of the $2.2 million grant for STEM Integration. The STEM Integration grant is designed to support schools across the state through funding for the integration and increased accessibility of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.

Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all.  But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

INDems Statement on Governor Holcomb’s State of the State Address

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today issued the following statement by Chairman Mike Schmuhl after Governor Eric Holcomb’s State of the State Address:. “After his seventh State of the State Address, it’s encouraging to see...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Five environmental issues to watch for in Indiana’s 2023 legislative session

Renewable energy, climate change mitigation and ongoing efforts to improve statewide water quality are top issues for Indiana environmental advocates in the 2023 legislative session. Bills already filed by state lawmakers center around local water infrastructure, biofuel tax credits, confined feeding operations and solar panels. More bills will be filed this week. Language addressing other […] The post Five environmental issues to watch for in Indiana’s 2023 legislative session appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

IU Health expands downtown hospital, opening date pushed back

INDIANAPOLIS -- IU Health now says its new downtown hospital will be even larger, costlier and take longer to complete than originally planned. IU health is constructing a massive new campus in the area of 16th street and Capitol Avenue. The board of directors announced today that it is adding nearly 200 new beds --- for a total of 864 --- to help support the forecast increased demand in acute care. IU Health said that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how deeply the state relies on IU health, as Indiana's largest hospital system.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

"Talk to a Lawyer Today" Offers Free Legal Assistance to the Underserved

The program is an annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Indiana State Bar Association (ISBA) will sponsor “Talk to a Lawyer Today,” a pro bono program to provide free legal assistance to the underserved on Monday, January 16, 2023 as an annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The program is an opportunity for attorneys statewide to offer free legal consultations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Internship opportunities at Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority

INDIANA – College students or recent graduates are invited to apply for a summer internship at Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA). Interns have opportunities to learn how our agency impacts their communities and the state as a whole. Interns work hand in hand with staff to advance IHCDA’s mission of providing housing opportunities, promoting self-sufficiency, and strengthening communities. This year there are internship opportunities in Community Services, Marketing and Communications, and the Governmental Affairs divisions.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Lawmakers discuss, debate potential new Indiana laws, budget

The legislative session gaveled in on Monday for lawmakers to discuss and debate potential new laws for the state of Indiana. The biggest discussion of this session was how Indiana leaders will spend your tax money over the next two years. Lawmakers will spend the next four months hammering out a budget that will likely center around three main tenants.
INDIANA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Indiana Lawmakers Eyeing To Change The State’s Property Tax System

This year, Indiana lawmakers are drawing up to modify the state’s property tax system, with high-value assessments made last spring pointing toward potentially big bills on the horizon. The Indiana Lawmakers. Indiana lawmakers’ approach has been cautious and laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences....
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Dept. of Revenue announces tax changes

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Revenue is making several tax changes for individuals for the 2023 tax filing season. The amendments include rate changes for the earned income credit, adoption credits, and a new form for Hoosiers with more than one wage statement. Additionally, the...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Indiana BMV required to bring back nonbinary gender marker options for driver's licenses

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Monroe County Circuit Court ruled the Indiana BMV must reinstate nonbinary gender marker options for IDs. The BMV previously offered "X" as a gender option on driver's licenses in 2019, then ended the practice in 2020 when the Attorney General at the time issued an advisory opinion that the agency did not have the authority to offer the option.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy