Read full article on original website
Related
Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana
Indiana launched its school voucher program in 2011, supposedly to help children from poor families find alternatives to low-performing public schools. But it quickly morphed into something else: a state subsidy for religious education and an entitlement program for private school parents. Now some legislators and advocates are talking up the idea of “universal vouchers” […] The post Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Gov. Holcomb pushes for education, public health spending during State of the State address
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb delivered his seventh State of the State address on Tuesday. In his address, Holcomb spoke about his recently proposed $5.5 billion in new spending over the next two years across several areas, including public health, education and law enforcement. “The state of our state is strong and about to get […]
IDOE announces recipients of $2.2 mil. STEM grant
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Education announced the school districts and charter schools that will receive a portion of the $2.2 million grant for STEM Integration. The STEM Integration grant is designed to support schools across the state through funding for the integration and increased accessibility of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics […]
city-countyobserver.com
State Senator Vaneta Becker Response To Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 State Of The State Address:
STATEHOUSE (Jan. 11, 2023) – “I was encouraged by the governor’s speech last night and look forward to implementing his plans to address issues facing our state, specifically in regard to increasing education funding and improving public health. “It was great to hear the governor’s proposed funding...
Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.
Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all. But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
witzamfm.com
Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana’s Longest Trail in State of the State Address
Local Sources- Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced tonight in his 2023 State of the State address that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in Southern Indiana. Once fully constructed, the trail will...
wrtv.com
Indiana veterans and military service members advocate for pro-military legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Over 300 current and former military members came to the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to advocate for policies that will improve their quality of life. At the top of that list is to no longer pay income taxes on military income. "We have lots of reservists and Guard...
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill would change consent laws in the Hoosier state
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Senate Bill 67 would make it illegal for anyone 22 or older to have sex, fondle, or intimately touch anyone under 18. As of now, in the state of Indiana, the age of consent is 16 years old. This excludes people of authority, such as...
wbiw.com
INDems Statement on Governor Holcomb’s State of the State Address
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today issued the following statement by Chairman Mike Schmuhl after Governor Eric Holcomb’s State of the State Address:. “After his seventh State of the State Address, it’s encouraging to see...
Five environmental issues to watch for in Indiana’s 2023 legislative session
Renewable energy, climate change mitigation and ongoing efforts to improve statewide water quality are top issues for Indiana environmental advocates in the 2023 legislative session. Bills already filed by state lawmakers center around local water infrastructure, biofuel tax credits, confined feeding operations and solar panels. More bills will be filed this week. Language addressing other […] The post Five environmental issues to watch for in Indiana’s 2023 legislative session appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wrtv.com
IU Health expands downtown hospital, opening date pushed back
INDIANAPOLIS -- IU Health now says its new downtown hospital will be even larger, costlier and take longer to complete than originally planned. IU health is constructing a massive new campus in the area of 16th street and Capitol Avenue. The board of directors announced today that it is adding nearly 200 new beds --- for a total of 864 --- to help support the forecast increased demand in acute care. IU Health said that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how deeply the state relies on IU health, as Indiana's largest hospital system.
eaglecountryonline.com
"Talk to a Lawyer Today" Offers Free Legal Assistance to the Underserved
The program is an annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Indiana State Bar Association (ISBA) will sponsor “Talk to a Lawyer Today,” a pro bono program to provide free legal assistance to the underserved on Monday, January 16, 2023 as an annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The program is an opportunity for attorneys statewide to offer free legal consultations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
wbiw.com
Internship opportunities at Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority
INDIANA – College students or recent graduates are invited to apply for a summer internship at Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA). Interns have opportunities to learn how our agency impacts their communities and the state as a whole. Interns work hand in hand with staff to advance IHCDA’s mission of providing housing opportunities, promoting self-sufficiency, and strengthening communities. This year there are internship opportunities in Community Services, Marketing and Communications, and the Governmental Affairs divisions.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
95.3 MNC
Lawmakers discuss, debate potential new Indiana laws, budget
The legislative session gaveled in on Monday for lawmakers to discuss and debate potential new laws for the state of Indiana. The biggest discussion of this session was how Indiana leaders will spend your tax money over the next two years. Lawmakers will spend the next four months hammering out a budget that will likely center around three main tenants.
orangeandbluepress.com
Indiana Lawmakers Eyeing To Change The State’s Property Tax System
This year, Indiana lawmakers are drawing up to modify the state’s property tax system, with high-value assessments made last spring pointing toward potentially big bills on the horizon. The Indiana Lawmakers. Indiana lawmakers’ approach has been cautious and laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences....
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
EPA rule to limit soot could save lives, especially in Indiana's metro areas
A proposed rule for “soot” could save lives in Indiana. The tiny particle pollution comes from things like cars, factories, and coal plants. It can harm your heart and lungs. Environmental groups say the Environmental Protection Agency could save many more lives with a stricter rule. The EPA...
WOWO News
Dept. of Revenue announces tax changes
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Revenue is making several tax changes for individuals for the 2023 tax filing season. The amendments include rate changes for the earned income credit, adoption credits, and a new form for Hoosiers with more than one wage statement. Additionally, the...
wfft.com
Indiana BMV required to bring back nonbinary gender marker options for driver's licenses
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Monroe County Circuit Court ruled the Indiana BMV must reinstate nonbinary gender marker options for IDs. The BMV previously offered "X" as a gender option on driver's licenses in 2019, then ended the practice in 2020 when the Attorney General at the time issued an advisory opinion that the agency did not have the authority to offer the option.
Comments / 0