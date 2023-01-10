Read full article on original website
Rossina Sandoval Monsivais ATHENA display unveiled at Dubois County Museum
Dubois County- The Rotary Club of Dubois County unveiled Rossina Sandoval Monsivais’ display in the ATHENA exhibit at the Dubois County Museum on January 11, 2023. Rossina was named the 2022 recipient of the ATHENA Leadership Award on August 18th at the Club’s 10th Annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet, which celebrates female leaders of Dubois County. Her display joins those of all previous recipients in the ATHENA exhibit. Previous recipients include Jane Chappell (2012), Brenda Stallings (2013), Kathy Tretter (2014), Nancy Eckerle (2015), Connie Nass (2016), Tonya Heim (2017), Kim Messmer (2018), Dr. Tracy Lorey (2019) and Kelly Clauss (2021).
Community Foundation Announces 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipient
Dubois County- The Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Dubois County - Cameron Allen of Southridge High School. Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for...
Memorial Hospital Announces 2022 LCM Award Recipient
Jasper- Tina Horn was named the 2022 recipient of the Little Company of Mary Award at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The LCM Award is given annually to an employee nominated by his or her co-workers and chosen from a group of finalists by the hospital’s Mission Committee. Nominees for this award demonstrate Memorial Hospital’s mission and core values through their daily work.
Dubois Strong launches new Business Retention and Expansion Program
Dubois County- Dubois Strong announces a unique new business retention and expansion (BR&E) program to learn more about conditions at businesses throughout the county and how the local economic development office can help support them. Dubois Strong hired a consultant specializing in BR&E to serve as an extension of its...
Friday Community Health Screenings
Jasper– Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is sponsoring a “Friday Community Health Screening” on Friday, January 10th. from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 W. 12th Ave., Jasper, IN. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and will have cholesterol...
Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana’s Longest Trail in State of the State Address
Local Sources- Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced tonight in his 2023 State of the State address that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in Southern Indiana. Once fully constructed, the trail will...
Steven Paul Roe, age 63, of Holland
Steven Paul Roe, age 63, of Holland, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. He was born April 29, 1959, in Alton, Illinois to Maurice and Betty (Searles) Roe; and married Debbie Wehrenberg on September 4, 1982, in Waterloo, Illinois. Steven was a grocery manager at the Loogootee I.G.A. and was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and Augustana United Church of Christ in Holland. He was an avid golfer and fisherman; and loved spending time with his family and pets. “Steve has been a devoted and loving husband, father and grandpa for all the years we’ve been blessed to have him. He has always put others before himself and has led his life with compassion and kindness. He has taken good care of his wife, Debbie and daughter, Liz, and is dearly loved by them. We will always thank God for the gift of Steve.” He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard Roe; and one sister, Cheryl Bunyan.
Mary Beth Lagle, 72, of Loogootee
Mary Beth Lagle, 72, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 2:42 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. She was born November 23, 1950, in Washington, Indiana to the late Charles Andrew and Mary Patricia (Lythgoe) Stuffle. Mary Beth graduated from Vincennes University in 1980...
Road closure expected at S.R. 56 and S.R. 60 intersection in Washington County
Washington County- Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to continue work next week on the $13.2 million roadway construction project in Salem. State Road 56 is scheduled to close to thru traffic at the S.R. 60 intersection on or after Monday, January 16 to begin utility relocation...
Barry A. Bowlin, age 58, of Ireland
Barry A. Bowlin, age 58, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family at 11:06 a.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Barry was born in Greenville, Ohio, on November 17, 1964, to Don and Annis (Cottongim) Bowlin. He married Bonnie Humbert on...
Two Arrested in Suspected Drug-Related Death
Washington County- Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early Wednesday morning after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff's Departments. The residence is on SR 39 in Washington County; however, it has a Scottsburg address. When Trooper Taylor arrived, Scott County Deputies were on-scene providing CPR to a female victim who was later identified as 33-year-old Alice Dyan Cook of Scottsburg. EMS transported Alice Cook to the Scott County Hospital. Tragically, despite life-saving measures, Alice Cook was pronounced deceased after arriving at the hospital.
Overnight Chase ends with Three Arrests, Stolen Handgun Recovered
Local Sources- Thursday morning, January 12, at approximately 1:07 a.m., Trooper Hurley was patrolling US 41 near Decker when he observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed. Trooper Hurley activated his radar and clocked the 2021 Kia at 79 mph in the 60 mph zone. Moments later, Trooper Hurley stopped the vehicle on US 41 and identified the driver as Brianna Ransom, 20, of Chicago. Three other passengers were inside the vehicle. While communicating with the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected inside the vehicle. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the female driver put the vehicle in gear and drove off at a high rate of speed. While chasing the vehicle, Trooper Hurley observed an object that was thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle. The object struck the shoulder and sparked from the impact before landing in the grass. The driver continued south traveling more than 100 mph. Trooper Roberts deployed stop sticks in Gibson County near CR 350 North causing the vehicle to stop between CR 225 and CR 100 N. All the passengers were removed from the vehicle without further incident. During a search of the vehicle, the lower part of a Glock handgun was located. The serial number had been filed off and was not readable.
Hear It Again: Lady Rangers Top Chargers in Road Victory
Petersburg - On Saturday, the Forest Park Lady Rangers defeated Pike Central 48-32. The following broadcast aired on WQKZ 98.5 FM on Saturday, 1/7/2023. Chris James on the call.
