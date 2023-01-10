Difference Between Health Equity and Health Disparities in Epilepsy: Elizabeth Felton, MD, PhD

Read full article on original website
neurologylive.com
Worse Clinical Outcomes, Higher Mortality Rates, and Shorter Lifespans in Epilepsy and Dementia: Ifrah Zawar, MD
The assistant professor of neurology at the University of Virginia spoke at the 2022 AES Conference about clinical outcomes of patients with dementia who experience seizures. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “Various studies in the past have shown that anywhere from 1.5% up to 64% of patients...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
MedicalXpress
Opioids frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis
Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a...
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Vaccine Expert Says Additional COVID Boosters Not Required For Young, Healthy People
Booster shots targeting virus strains "that might disappear a few months later" are impractical for healthy, young people, Dr. Paul A. Offit said.
Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure
According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto byPhoto By David Matos On UnsplashonUnsplash.
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between beta-blockers and depression?
A person may develop depression when taking beta-blockers. However, there is no direct link, and depression does not affect every individual who takes this medication. Doctors prescribe beta-blockers to treat various health issues. They work by slowing down a person’s heart rate, reducing blood pressure, and relaxing muscles. Beta-blockers...
psychologytoday.com
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
NIH Director's Blog
Brief Cognitive Training May Extend the Antidepressant Effects of Ketamine
Many effective treatments are available for depression, but some people continue to have debilitating symptoms even after trying several antidepressant medications. For these people, ketamine can be a helpful treatment option. A study supported by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) suggests that a brief cognitive training program after a single ketamine infusion can help extend the antidepressant effects of ketamine over at least 30 days.
verywellmind.com
Symptoms of Treatment-Resistant Depression
Less than half of patients with depression can achieve full remission with the first treatment they receive, and approximately one-third of patients experience treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Treatment-Resistant Depression. Treatment-resistant depression describes depressive symptoms that continue even after the treatment should have started working. Even if the treatment does have some...
ajmc.com
Newer Drugs for Epilepsy Less Likely to Be Prescribed to Black, Latino Patients on Medicaid
Patients with epilepsy on Medicaid insurance of Black, Latino, and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Island ethnicity were associated with lower odds of being on newer, second- and third-generation, antiseizure medications compared with White individuals. Prescriptions for newer antiseizure medications (ASMs) among Medicaid patients with epilepsy are less likely to...
MedicalXpress
Study examines brain aging in people with schizophrenia
People suffering from schizophrenia can expect to die 15 years sooner than they ordinarily would. A new study has now found that this could be partly caused by advanced brain aging. The research findings were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. Schizophrenia is associated with an increased risk of premature...
msn.com
Scientists Have Reached a Key Milestone in Learning How to Reverse Aging
It’s been 13 years in the making, but Dr. David Sinclair and his colleagues have finally answered the question of what drives aging. In a study published Jan. 12 in Cell, Sinclair, a professor of genetics and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, describes a groundbreaking aging clock that can speed up or reverse the aging of cells.
McKnight's
Social isolation linked to dementia in national study
Nearly 1 in 4 older adults in the United States are socially isolated and at higher risk for developing dementia over the next decade, according to new findings. Investigators examined data from a nationally representative sample in the National Health and Aging Trends study. Among 5,022 older adults, 23% were socially isolated. This isolation was in turn associated with a 1.3 times the odds of a dementia diagnosis over nine years.
The researcher found that an extract of nigella Sativa seed oil can kill approximately 80% of the pancreatic cancer
Herbs used in traditional medicine in many Middle Eastern countries can help fight pancreatic cancer, one of the most difficult cancers to treat. Researchers at Kimmel Cancer and Jefferson in Philadelphia discovered that thymoquinone, a derivative of black cumin seed oil, inhibited the growth of pancreatic cancer cells. It also killed them by promoting the process of cell death.
