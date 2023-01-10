ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Difference Between Health Equity and Health Disparities in Epilepsy: Elizabeth Felton, MD, PhD

By Elizabeth Felton, MD, PhD
neurologylive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
MedicalXpress

Opioids frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis

Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a...
studyfinds.org

Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says

KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Living Smart

Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure

According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
MedicalXpress

First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders

Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between beta-blockers and depression?

A person may develop depression when taking beta-blockers. However, there is no direct link, and depression does not affect every individual who takes this medication. Doctors prescribe beta-blockers to treat various health issues. They work by slowing down a person’s heart rate, reducing blood pressure, and relaxing muscles. Beta-blockers...
psychologytoday.com

How Social Isolation Affects the Brain

Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
NIH Director's Blog

Brief Cognitive Training May Extend the Antidepressant Effects of Ketamine

Many effective treatments are available for depression, but some people continue to have debilitating symptoms even after trying several antidepressant medications. For these people, ketamine can be a helpful treatment option. A study supported by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) suggests that a brief cognitive training program after a single ketamine infusion can help extend the antidepressant effects of ketamine over at least 30 days.
verywellmind.com

Symptoms of Treatment-Resistant Depression

Less than half of patients with depression can achieve full remission with the first treatment they receive, and approximately one-third of patients experience treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Treatment-Resistant Depression. Treatment-resistant depression describes depressive symptoms that continue even after the treatment should have started working. Even if the treatment does have some...
ajmc.com

Newer Drugs for Epilepsy Less Likely to Be Prescribed to Black, Latino Patients on Medicaid

Patients with epilepsy on Medicaid insurance of Black, Latino, and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Island ethnicity were associated with lower odds of being on newer, second- and third-generation, antiseizure medications compared with White individuals. Prescriptions for newer antiseizure medications (ASMs) among Medicaid patients with epilepsy are less likely to...
OHIO STATE
MedicalXpress

Study examines brain aging in people with schizophrenia

People suffering from schizophrenia can expect to die 15 years sooner than they ordinarily would. A new study has now found that this could be partly caused by advanced brain aging. The research findings were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. Schizophrenia is associated with an increased risk of premature...
msn.com

Scientists Have Reached a Key Milestone in Learning How to Reverse Aging

It’s been 13 years in the making, but Dr. David Sinclair and his colleagues have finally answered the question of what drives aging. In a study published Jan. 12 in Cell, Sinclair, a professor of genetics and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, describes a groundbreaking aging clock that can speed up or reverse the aging of cells.
McKnight's

Social isolation linked to dementia in national study

Nearly 1 in 4 older adults in the United States are socially isolated and at higher risk for developing dementia over the next decade, according to new findings. Investigators examined data from a nationally representative sample in the National Health and Aging Trends study. Among 5,022 older adults, 23% were socially isolated. This isolation was in turn associated with a 1.3 times the odds of a dementia diagnosis over nine years.
Living Smart

The researcher found that an extract of nigella Sativa seed oil can kill approximately 80% of the pancreatic cancer

Herbs used in traditional medicine in many Middle Eastern countries can help fight pancreatic cancer, one of the most difficult cancers to treat. Researchers at Kimmel Cancer and Jefferson in Philadelphia discovered that thymoquinone, a derivative of black cumin seed oil, inhibited the growth of pancreatic cancer cells. It also killed them by promoting the process of cell death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy