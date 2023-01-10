Read full article on original website
Related
Gas prices rise for first time in two months
Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 21.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 8.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
Texas Supreme Court says it can’t force the state to process deluge of applications for tax break expiring this year
The Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to intervene in a request from two renewable energy firms that say they’ll miss out on millions of dollars in tax savings from a program set to expire this year because an overwhelmed state agency failed to process their application in time. The...
Winter weather, oil prices may slow decline in gas prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
Petroleum analyst predicts end to falling gas prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
Comments / 0