Texas State

Gas prices rise for first time in two months

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 21.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 8.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
Winter weather, oil prices may slow decline in gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
Petroleum analyst predicts end to falling gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

