Billy Joe Harris
Billy Harris, 81, of Breckenridge, Texas passed away on December 31, 2022 in Breckenridge, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9 am, January 4, 2023 with Otho Noggle at Melton Kitchens Chapel of Memories. Interment will be a private burial at the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Melton Kitchens Funeral Home staff.
SCJLS 2023: Providence Ezell, Kadynce Kennedy earn top awards in Cattle Division
The final livestock contest of the 2021 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show was the Cattle Division on Friday evening, Jan. 6. Don Kelm of Stephenville judged the contest, and Matt Colbert of Lubbock judged the showmanship portion of the competition. There were eight classes and seven participants. The results were:
SMH to host blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5
Stephens Memorial Hospital will kick off National Blood Donor Month with a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Carter BloodCare bus will be set up at 101 S. Hartford St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Walk-ins will be accepted, as space is available, but appointments are recommended. Click here to schedule a blood donation appointment or call Chris Curtis at SMH at 254-559-3363.
Sacred Cross to return as emergency ambulance service for Breckenridge, Stephens County
Beginning April 1, Sacred Cross Emergency Medical Services, Inc., will return as the emergency ambulance service for the City of Breckenridge and Stephens County. According to Stephens Memorial Hospital CEO Brian Roland, at their Nov. 29 meeting, the Stephens County Hospital Board approved a three-year contract with Sacred Cross and the company is scheduled to begin providing emergency services locally on April 1. Sacred Cross was the ambulance service provider for the city and the county from 2017 until April 1, 2020 when American Medical Response Ambulance Service, Inc. (AMR) took over after winning the bid for the services.
New BFAC exhibit features mixed media art of Filipino artist Ellen Carmona-Kochoa
A collection of mixed media paintings by Filipino artist Ellen Carmona-Kochoa is adding a splash of color — and some black and white — to the walls of the Breckenridge Fine Arts Center’s Main Gallery this month. The exhibit, titled “Introspections: A Collection of Unspoken Poetries,” will...
Annual livestock show opens with rabbit judging, continues today and Saturday
The 65th annual Stephens County Junior Livestock Show began Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Stephens County Expo on U.S. Highway 180 East. It will continue through the sale Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7. Kayla Wood sang the National Anthem to open the show. The rabbit judging immediately followed. Other activities taking...
Lucy Perez
Lucy Perez, 55, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Her funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Rosary service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 29, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Her interment at the Breckenridge Cemetery will be under the direction of Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.
Ilona Minks
Ilona Minks, age 77 of Breckenridge, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Morehart Mortuary Chapel with Patrick Frishe officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Ilona Schuck was born July 3,...
Update: City of Breckenridge Convenience Station to have limited hours for a couple of weeks
Due to staffing issues, the City of Breckenridge’s Convenience Station will have limited hours of operation for at least the next two weeks, according to City Manager Cynthia Northrop. The Convenience Station will be open the following hours in upcoming days:. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31, 9 a.m. to...
William C. ‘Bill’ Bailey
William C. “Bill” Bailey, 79, of Breckenridge, passed away on Friday, December 23, at his residence. His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories. His family will welcome friends for a visitation at the funeral home from 5-6pm on Wednesday, December 28.
Breckenridge Texan fundraiser in final stretch, needs $1,595 to meet goal
With five days left in the Breckenridge Texan’s annual fundraising campaign, we need an additional $1,595 to meet our 2022 goal of $4,000 in donations. Each year, the Breckenridge Texan participates in a program called NewsMatch to help make sure our local supporters get the most from their donations. For every dollar that is donated to the Breckenridge Texan, the NewsMatch program matches it with an equal donation, doubling the funds. And, this year, if we can raise $4,000 by Dec. 31, we will get an additional match, which means every donation will be tripled.
Stephens County officials sworn in for new year
Several Stephens County officials were sworn in on Friday and this morning in the district courtroom at the Stephens County Courthouse. County Judge Michael Roach was officially sworn in on Friday, Dec. 30. He will have a ceremonial swearing in by District Judge Stephen Bristow on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Courthouse.
Stephens County ag center gets new sign just in time for annual livestock show, slated for Jan. 5-7
The 2023 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show and Sale will kick off Thursday evening, Jan. 5, at the Stephens County Ag Center on U.S. Highway 180, east of Breckenridge. See the complete schedule below. This year, attendees to the SCJLS will be greeted by a new entryway sign over the...
Kids’ activities spread Christmas cheer around Breckenridge
In the days leading up to the school holiday break, the young kids of Breckenridge and Stephens County had quite a few opportunities to spread Christmas cheer and to visit with Santa Claus. Along the way, Breckenridge Texan Publisher Tony Pilkington took photos at several East Elementary events and has...
Tony Fade
Tony Fade, age 66 of Albany, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Johnston officiating. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Tony Ray Fade was born January 21, 1956, in...
Woman’s Forum makes donation to Breckenridge Library’s children’s programs
After spending the past few months raising funds, the Breckenridge Woman’s Forum presented a check to the Breckenridge Library to help with children’s programs. Last week, Elizabeth Power with the Woman’s Forum gave Heather Schkade, the library director, a check for $700, and Schkade said she has been researching programs that the library can offer to the community’s kids.
Record number of runners raise funds for local Humane Society
With 34 runners racing in the 5K on Dec. 10, the Stephens County Humane Society’s Wags and Whiskers 5K and Furry Fun Run in the Breckenridge City Park had the most 5K participants in the race’s eight-year history. The cold and rainy weather seemed to keep many of...
