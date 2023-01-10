ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals' Michael Bidwill under scrutiny for Kyler Murray coach 'input' comment

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a news conference on Monday that he would seek the input of players in the NFL franchise's search for a new coach , including quarterback Kyler Murray.

"We’re in communication and we should be talking later today, we’ve texted,” Bidwill said. “Absolutely want to get the input of our leaders, including Kyler. We've spoken with a number of leaders already."

The comment earned some strong reactions on social media, with many criticizing the decision to seek the quarterback's opinion on the next head coach.

Murray recently had surgery for a torn ACL and might not be back in time for the beginning of next season. He is still the franchise's starting quarterback, however, and signed a 5-year, $230 million contract extension before last season that made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL .

Some on social media slammed the idea of Murray having a say in the Cardinals' coaching search:

Not everyone thought getting Murray's input on the team's next coach was a bad idea, however:

Do you think Kyler Murray should have "input" on the Cardinals' search for a new coach?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Comments / 7

Jeanne Meinhardt
5d ago

Kyler should not have any input he needs to grow up and respect whom ever is his coach he is there to learn and exceed.

2
