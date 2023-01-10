ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
witzamfm.com

Rossina Sandoval Monsivais ATHENA display unveiled at Dubois County Museum

Dubois County- The Rotary Club of Dubois County unveiled Rossina Sandoval Monsivais’ display in the ATHENA exhibit at the Dubois County Museum on January 11, 2023. Rossina was named the 2022 recipient of the ATHENA Leadership Award on August 18th at the Club’s 10th Annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet, which celebrates female leaders of Dubois County. Her display joins those of all previous recipients in the ATHENA exhibit. Previous recipients include Jane Chappell (2012), Brenda Stallings (2013), Kathy Tretter (2014), Nancy Eckerle (2015), Connie Nass (2016), Tonya Heim (2017), Kim Messmer (2018), Dr. Tracy Lorey (2019) and Kelly Clauss (2021).
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Multimillion dollar project looks to revitalize downtown Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A multimillion dollar downtown project is nearing its next steps in Washington.  The Washington Commons project is looking to revitalize part of the downtown area for “an outdoor gathering space” on Main Street. It will be about ¾ of a block, and will include multiple pavilions and a performing arts stage. Last […]
WASHINGTON, IN
witzamfm.com

Dubois County Chamber of Commerce Seeking Nominations for Annual Awards

Dubois County- The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for two county-wide awards: Businessperson of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. Finalists for each category will be selected by the chamber’s board of directors and the award recipients will be announced during its annual luncheon on Thursday, February 23. Additionally, a third recognition, Business of the Year, will be selected exclusively by the board of directors.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Memorial Hospital Announces 2022 LCM Award Recipient

Jasper- Tina Horn was named the 2022 recipient of the Little Company of Mary Award at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The LCM Award is given annually to an employee nominated by his or her co-workers and chosen from a group of finalists by the hospital’s Mission Committee. Nominees for this award demonstrate Memorial Hospital’s mission and core values through their daily work.
WINSLOW, IN
FOX59

The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay

JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby. With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out. One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its rustic take on glamping. Good Housekeeping even […]
JASONVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Huntingburg considering backyard chicken coop ordinance

Huntingburg has begun the process of creating an ordinance to allow residents to add backyard chicken coops within the city limits. Huntingburg’s animal control ordinance currently doesn’t allow raising farm animals in city limits. However, an exception was made for pot-bellied pigs when a resident brought the issue to the council in 2014. The animal control ordinance was updated then to allow for pot-belly pigs within a certain size, but poultry is not permitted.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
witzamfm.com

Dubois County Republicans Accepting Candidates for District 1 Vacancy

Dubois County- The Dubois County Republican Party has announced a mid-term vacancy effective January 7, 2023, of the elected Republican seat in District 1 of the Dubois County Council. To fill the vacancy, a caucus of the Republican County Committee representing District 1 will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday,...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Barry A. Bowlin, age 58, of Ireland

Barry A. Bowlin, age 58, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family at 11:06 a.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Barry was born in Greenville, Ohio, on November 17, 1964, to Don and Annis (Cottongim) Bowlin. He married Bonnie Humbert on...
IRELAND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man

MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dubois Co. Republicans fill vacant Treasurer seat

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Dubois County has a new Treasurer, and his name is Craig Greulich. The county’s GOP tells us he was voted in Saturday morning by acclamation. According to GOP officials, Greulich was the only candidate at the caucus. Greulich will be finishing the term of Cathy Merkley, who resigned to accept […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Washington, Ind. man dies after tree-cutting accident

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man has died after police said a tree fell on him in Daviess County. It happened Tuesday afternoon just before 4:00. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says Ronald Lewis, 71, was cutting a tree when it fell on him. He was taken to the...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Mary Beth Lagle, 72, of Loogootee

Mary Beth Lagle, 72, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 2:42 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. She was born November 23, 1950, in Washington, Indiana to the late Charles Andrew and Mary Patricia (Lythgoe) Stuffle. Mary Beth graduated from Vincennes University in 1980...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Tree Cutting Accident Claims One Life in Washington

On Tuesday, January 10th, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a subject. EMS, fire personnel, and deputies responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, where he succumbed to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Local Sheriff’s Departments warning residents of scams

INDIANA – Several local sheriff’s departments have posted alerts about a scam recently. The latest was from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, which took several calls on Monday reporting someone was calling saying they were a detective with the department. The public is urged to be aware...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy