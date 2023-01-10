Dubois County- The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for two county-wide awards: Businessperson of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. Finalists for each category will be selected by the chamber’s board of directors and the award recipients will be announced during its annual luncheon on Thursday, February 23. Additionally, a third recognition, Business of the Year, will be selected exclusively by the board of directors.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO