Rossina Sandoval Monsivais ATHENA display unveiled at Dubois County Museum
Dubois County- The Rotary Club of Dubois County unveiled Rossina Sandoval Monsivais’ display in the ATHENA exhibit at the Dubois County Museum on January 11, 2023. Rossina was named the 2022 recipient of the ATHENA Leadership Award on August 18th at the Club’s 10th Annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet, which celebrates female leaders of Dubois County. Her display joins those of all previous recipients in the ATHENA exhibit. Previous recipients include Jane Chappell (2012), Brenda Stallings (2013), Kathy Tretter (2014), Nancy Eckerle (2015), Connie Nass (2016), Tonya Heim (2017), Kim Messmer (2018), Dr. Tracy Lorey (2019) and Kelly Clauss (2021).
Multimillion dollar project looks to revitalize downtown Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A multimillion dollar downtown project is nearing its next steps in Washington. The Washington Commons project is looking to revitalize part of the downtown area for “an outdoor gathering space” on Main Street. It will be about ¾ of a block, and will include multiple pavilions and a performing arts stage. Last […]
Community Foundation Announces 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipient
Dubois County- The Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Dubois County - Cameron Allen of Southridge High School. Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for...
Dubois County Chamber of Commerce Seeking Nominations for Annual Awards
Dubois County- The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for two county-wide awards: Businessperson of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. Finalists for each category will be selected by the chamber’s board of directors and the award recipients will be announced during its annual luncheon on Thursday, February 23. Additionally, a third recognition, Business of the Year, will be selected exclusively by the board of directors.
Memorial Hospital Announces 2022 LCM Award Recipient
Jasper- Tina Horn was named the 2022 recipient of the Little Company of Mary Award at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The LCM Award is given annually to an employee nominated by his or her co-workers and chosen from a group of finalists by the hospital’s Mission Committee. Nominees for this award demonstrate Memorial Hospital’s mission and core values through their daily work.
Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana’s Longest Trail in State of the State Address
Local Sources- Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced tonight in his 2023 State of the State address that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in Southern Indiana. Once fully constructed, the trail will...
The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay
JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby. With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out. One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its rustic take on glamping. Good Housekeeping even […]
Road closure expected at S.R. 56 and S.R. 60 intersection in Washington County
Washington County- Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to continue work next week on the $13.2 million roadway construction project in Salem. State Road 56 is scheduled to close to thru traffic at the S.R. 60 intersection on or after Monday, January 16 to begin utility relocation...
Huntingburg considering backyard chicken coop ordinance
Huntingburg has begun the process of creating an ordinance to allow residents to add backyard chicken coops within the city limits. Huntingburg’s animal control ordinance currently doesn’t allow raising farm animals in city limits. However, an exception was made for pot-bellied pigs when a resident brought the issue to the council in 2014. The animal control ordinance was updated then to allow for pot-belly pigs within a certain size, but poultry is not permitted.
Dubois County Republicans Accepting Candidates for District 1 Vacancy
Dubois County- The Dubois County Republican Party has announced a mid-term vacancy effective January 7, 2023, of the elected Republican seat in District 1 of the Dubois County Council. To fill the vacancy, a caucus of the Republican County Committee representing District 1 will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday,...
Several students expelled, and others suspended in connection to claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several West Vigo High School students have been expelled in connection to the racial harassment incidents, and others suspended. That is according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz. We told you before, the Vigo County School Corporation said it had learned of students transferring away...
Barry A. Bowlin, age 58, of Ireland
Barry A. Bowlin, age 58, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family at 11:06 a.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Barry was born in Greenville, Ohio, on November 17, 1964, to Don and Annis (Cottongim) Bowlin. He married Bonnie Humbert on...
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
Indiana BMV must reinstate nonbinary gender marker options on driver’s licenses
Monroe County Circuit Court has ruled Indiana BMV must reinstate nonbinary gender marker options on driver’s licenses.
Dubois Co. Republicans fill vacant Treasurer seat
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Dubois County has a new Treasurer, and his name is Craig Greulich. The county’s GOP tells us he was voted in Saturday morning by acclamation. According to GOP officials, Greulich was the only candidate at the caucus. Greulich will be finishing the term of Cathy Merkley, who resigned to accept […]
Washington, Ind. man dies after tree-cutting accident
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man has died after police said a tree fell on him in Daviess County. It happened Tuesday afternoon just before 4:00. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says Ronald Lewis, 71, was cutting a tree when it fell on him. He was taken to the...
Mary Beth Lagle, 72, of Loogootee
Mary Beth Lagle, 72, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 2:42 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. She was born November 23, 1950, in Washington, Indiana to the late Charles Andrew and Mary Patricia (Lythgoe) Stuffle. Mary Beth graduated from Vincennes University in 1980...
Tree Cutting Accident Claims One Life in Washington
On Tuesday, January 10th, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a subject. EMS, fire personnel, and deputies responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, where he succumbed to...
Local Sheriff’s Departments warning residents of scams
INDIANA – Several local sheriff’s departments have posted alerts about a scam recently. The latest was from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, which took several calls on Monday reporting someone was calling saying they were a detective with the department. The public is urged to be aware...
