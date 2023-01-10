Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Some Indiana state parks offering year-round camping
Got the itch for camping, but you don’t want to wait for spring? It turns out many Indiana state parks offer camping year-round. Several offer heated modern comfort stations (restrooms and showers) and/or a single water source through part, or all, of winter. Pokagon State Park, Campground 3 is...
Incredible Coyote Photos Captured in Indiana Show How Beautiful These Elusive Creatures Are
Nature is super freaking cool, and this guy was spotted right in our own Indiana backyard!. Coyotes are no strangers to Indiana and have been inhabiting this region of the United States for many years. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources the first records of coyotes in Indiana date back to 1816, but they likely inhabited Indiana way before then.
WLKY.com
The longest trail in Indiana history set to begin in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — If you hike, bike, or simply enjoy the outdoors, the Monon South Trail will be the newest trail to blaze in the Hoosier state. The 62.3-mile trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the nearly $30 million investment to develop the trail during his State of the State on Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
Study shows more Hoosiers moving out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — New research shows Hoosiers are leaving Indiana in increasing numbers. In fact, more people are moving out of Indiana than almost every other state, according to Atlas Van Lines. "Probably the most interesting thing that happened in the last couple of years is that Indiana is second...
The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay
JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby. With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out. One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its rustic take on glamping. Good Housekeeping even […]
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Indiana Residents Have to Make This Much Money to be Happy
A recent study revealed how much money you need to make in Indiana in order to be happy, and it's concerning. There's an old saying that says you can't buy happiness. While in theory, that might be true, we all know how stressful the concept of money can be. Growing up, my parents worked hard to provide the essentials we needed to survive: food, shelter, and clothing. Both parents were factory workers and, at times, lived paycheck to paycheck. However, they still made it a point to get me involved in sports, go all out on Christmas gifts, and other things that they really didn't have the extra money to afford. I'm proud of my upbringing, and it really taught me a lot. All of that being said, apparently money can provide you with happiness, according to a recent study. There's actually a certain amount of money that we need to make in order to be happy here in Indiana.
Lack of volunteers send fire departments down different paths
The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association sees recruitment problems across the state.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Handsome Bunny Craves Attention at Indiana Shelter [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Max! I’m a spunky two-year-old American rabbit and an all-around hoppy guy. I warm up quickly to strangers and am brave and curious, even in new environments! While I’m hard to catch, I’m also very easy to hold and enjoy getting pets in your lap. In fact, I LOVE being the center of attention and will need lots of enrichment and attention in my new home! My adoption fee is $50, which includes my neuter and registered microchip. Come meet me at the VHS or apply online at vhslifesaver.org!
Yahoo!
Holcomb announces $29.5M for 62-mile Monon South Trail in Southern Indiana
During his State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would award $29.5 million to construct a 62.3-mile rail trail called the Monon South Trail, which when completed, would be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. "Indiana is continuing...
witzamfm.com
Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana’s Longest Trail in State of the State Address
Local Sources- Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced tonight in his 2023 State of the State address that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in Southern Indiana. Once fully constructed, the trail will...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
city-countyobserver.com
100 THINGS TO DO IN INDIANA BEFORE YOU DIE BOOK TOUR KICKS OFF IN EVANSVILLE, INDIANA
Evansville, IN – January 9, 2023 – Visit Evansville and Your Bother’s Bookstore will host Jamie Ward, author of 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die, for a book signing on Friday, January 13 from 6 – 7:30 PM. Ward’s book guides the reader to all the best spots in the Hoosier State with itineraries, tips and ideas for the whole family. Included among those attractions and events featured are Evansville’s Angel Mounds Historic Site, Bosse Field, Engelbrecht Carousel, Mesker Park Zoo, USS LST-325 and the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
wrtv.com
Indiana veterans and military service members advocate for pro-military legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Over 300 current and former military members came to the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to advocate for policies that will improve their quality of life. At the top of that list is to no longer pay income taxes on military income. "We have lots of reservists and Guard...
cbs4indy.com
The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead
Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average. The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead. Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average.
wbiw.com
Indiana Conservation Officer Keith Wildeman selected as the 2022 District 7 Officer of the Year
POSEY CO. – Indiana Conservation Officer Keith Wildeman has been selected as the 2022 District 7 Officer of the Year. Wildeman is assigned to Posey County and has been a conservation officer since 2009. Before transferring to Posey County, Wildeman served in Starke County. In addition to his normal...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana
Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!
