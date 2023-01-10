Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com
Moderna (MRNA) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
MRNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Washington Federal (WAFD) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise
WAFD - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. The bottom line reflects a year-over-year jump of 63.4%. Results were primarily supported by robust loan balances and an increase in net interest income (NII)....
Zacks.com
Unity Software Inc. (U) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.57, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Progress Software (PRGS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
PRGS - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 17. The company recently provided an upbeat view for the to-be-reported quarter. Both non-GAAP revenues and earnings are expected to be within or above the guidance provided on Sep 27, 2022. Progress Software anticipates revenues...
Zacks.com
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.84, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023
As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
Zacks.com
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RTX - Free Report) closed at $98.68, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had...
Zacks.com
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
SWKS - Free Report) closed at $101.61, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 8.01%...
Zacks.com
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CTRA - Free Report) closed at $25.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
Zacks.com
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
DCBO - Free Report) closed at $35.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
Zacks.com
Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
OCSL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.10, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
APPS - Free Report) closed at $16.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Delta (DAL) Stock Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
DAL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.48 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. DAL reported earnings of 22 cents per share a year ago, dull in comparison to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.
Zacks.com
Simon Property (SPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SPG - Free Report) closed at $125.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the shopping...
Zacks.com
Will CN (CNI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
CNI - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry. This railroad has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 9.08%. For the last reported quarter, CN came...
Zacks.com
Texas Pacific (TPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TPL - Free Report) closed at $2,108.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the landowner...
Zacks.com
Veritiv (VRTV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
VRTV - Free Report) closed at $125.99, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the distributor of packaging...
Zacks.com
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
LBRT - Free Report) closed at $16.26, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had...
Comments / 0