Some Studio City residents advised to shelter in place

Studio City neighborhood inundated with mud, debris 02:28

Los Angeles Fire Dept. crews were on scene assessing damage in the neighborhood of Fredonia Drive and Lankershim Blvd. Tuesday morning.

Around midnight part of the hillside gave way, bringing substantial mud and debris flows. Crews were clearing roadways of trees and other debris Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were going door to door to talk to residents. Residents of about 12 homes in the area of Fredonia and Lankershim were advised to shelter in place Tuesday morning during the worst of the storm.

LAFD said there was no structural damage to any homes.

"Part of our response, we brought in the Urban Search and Rescue Team, we also brought in heavy equipment and we started to try to remove some of the debris here, but the standing water is too much, so we're going to have to wait until the rain subsides and it dries out a little bit and we're able to move some of that mud out of there," said LAFD Battalion Fire Chief Tim Ramirez.

Streets were not completely passable because of standing water and debris, and at least one vehicle was stuck in about 2 to 4 feet of water.