Who wants to be a billionaire? The chances are slim, but the next jackpot for the Megamillions lottery is now worth $1.35 billion before taxes. The winning numbers in the Jan. 10 drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18; the Mega Ball was 9 and the Megaplier was x3. There were no jackpot winners, but residents across New Jersey and New York won lower tier prizes in the drawing. The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday, Jan. 13. It would be the second-largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The estimated cash value for Friday’s drawing is The post Megamillions jackpot increases to $1.35 billion appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO