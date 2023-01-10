Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight
A New Jersey shipping company based out of Edison, New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.89 million to settle allegations that it overbilled the United States for freight services that were never rendered. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger today said Blue Water Shipping U.S. Inc. was under contract with the United States to bill for freight forwarding services related to foreign military sales has agreed to paying the government to clear the allegations. In the settlement announced today, Blue Water Shipping admits that an employee of the company, who has since been terminated, created a fake company to bill for The post New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey based Barter Saves continues growth with the acquisition of Florida barter group
BarterSaves, New Jersey’s largest independently-owned Barter Exchange has gotten even bigger. On January 9, the company acquired BarterFirst International based out of Florida, serving businesses in Orlando and the surrounding area for over 25 years. BarterSaves now boasts an expansive membership of over 2,300 members in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Northern Virginia, the District of Columbia and now Florida. Owners of BarterSaves, George and Rene Ackerson, are excited to expand in Central Florida. Rene went to college in Orlando and sees a huge opportunity to grow the network in Florida since that is the nation’s number one travel The post New Jersey based Barter Saves continues growth with the acquisition of Florida barter group appeared first on Shore News Network.
Supreme Court Won’t Touch New York’s Strict New Gun Law — For Now
“The New York law at issue in this application presents novel and serious questions under both the First and the Second Amendments,” the justices wrote. “The District Court found, in a thorough opinion, that the applicants were likely to succeed on a number of their claims, and it issued a preliminary injunction as to twelve provisions of the challenged law.” The CCIA was implemented after New York’s original gun law was struck down by the Supreme Court during the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen case. GOA challenged the new law, asking the Supreme Court to “compel” New York The post Supreme Court Won’t Touch New York’s Strict New Gun Law — For Now appeared first on Shore News Network.
Megamillions jackpot increases to $1.35 billion
Who wants to be a billionaire? The chances are slim, but the next jackpot for the Megamillions lottery is now worth $1.35 billion before taxes. The winning numbers in the Jan. 10 drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18; the Mega Ball was 9 and the Megaplier was x3. There were no jackpot winners, but residents across New Jersey and New York won lower tier prizes in the drawing. The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday, Jan. 13. It would be the second-largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The estimated cash value for Friday’s drawing is The post Megamillions jackpot increases to $1.35 billion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry
Harold Hutchison on January 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – In an interview with Tucker Carlson Tuesday, the owner of some of New York City’s top restaurants said New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to ban gas stoves in new buildings would “devastate” his business. “For 35 years, we’ve been attacked by everybody. We had organized crime in our industry in the 30s, 70s, 80s and 90s, in the 2000s, we had corrupt Wall Street and for the last three years we’ve had government overreach,” Stratis Morfogen told Carlson. “I mean, we’ve seen it during COVID, they did things The post Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry appeared first on Shore News Network.
Parts of New Jersey’s new strict gun law deemed unconstitutional in federal court
Bronson Winslow on January 9, 2023 According to a federal judge, part of New Jersey’s concealed carry gun law, which dictates where a concealed firearm may be carried, is unconstitutional. According to the ruling, district judge Renée Marie Bumb issued a temporary restraining order preventing the law from restricting residents from entering sensitive places, as they violate their Second Amendment rights. According to Bumb, the state does not have a historical tradition of regulating where concealed carry permits can be used. “Plaintiffs have shown that Defendants will not be able to demonstrate a history of firearm regulation to support any of The post Parts of New Jersey’s new strict gun law deemed unconstitutional in federal court appeared first on Shore News Network.
Federal judge shoots down New Jersey’s new anti-gun laws as unconstitutional
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy once claimed the Constitution is above his paygrade, but a federal judge has just ruled that the governor’s new sweeping anti-gun laws don’t pass Constitutional muster. Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho (R-24) responded after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent new restrictions on concealed carry permit holders recently signed into law by Governor. “The deprivation of Plaintiffs’ Second Amendment rights, as the holders of valid permits from the State to conceal carry handguns, constitutes irreparable injury, and neither the State nor the public has an interest in enforcing unconstitutional laws. The post Federal judge shoots down New Jersey’s new anti-gun laws as unconstitutional appeared first on Shore News Network.
Construction worker wins $1.5 million with Fast Play lottery ticket
WALDORF, MD – A construction worker from Charles County has won $1,540,418 playing the Maryland Lottery’s Fast Play lottery. During his visit to US Fuel in Waldorf, he looked at the ticket and realized he had won the jackpot. He regularly plays Hit the Jackpot! and purchased the lucky ticket there. As he was in public, he did not want to make too much noise about his winning ticket and draw attention to it. “This is a good way to start 2023,” he said. The winner exited the store quietly, walked towards his vehicle, and got inside it before he The post Construction worker wins $1.5 million with Fast Play lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket
WHITE PLAINS, MD – A retired firefighter from Prince George’s County who won two $50,000 lottery jackpots in November has won again. The Accokeek native purchased a Pick 5 evening drawing ticket at 7-Eleven in White Plains to find out he won a third $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was driven by thirst as he made his way into the store to buy a drink and decided to pick up another lottery ticket. He didn’t know he was a three-time winner until the next day when his wife asked him if he had won, so he scanned the ticket. “I The post Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation
SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
124K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0