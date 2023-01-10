Read full article on original website
Apex Legends to Get Call of Duty Style LTM, According to Leaks
More details have surfaced of an upcoming Call of Duty-style "hardcore" mode coming to Apex Legends. LTMs are usually an exciting addition to Apex Legends, giving players new ways to shake things up in the battle royale. Leakers claim to have found evidence that a new one is on the way, with a "hardcore" style akin to that of Call of Duty.
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Changes
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked changes were detailed in the Patch 13.1 notes released Thursday, Jan. 10. League of Legends Patch 13.1 kicks off Season 2023 including balance changes, updates to Ranked, a new Mythic Shop rotation and more. Preseason 2023 introduced players to more jungle changes, a new tank meta thanks to items like Heartsteel and much more. As players prepare for another year of climbing the ladder, there are changes coming to Ranked Solo/Duo and Ranked Flex.
League of Legends Patch 13.1: Full List of Champion Buffs and Nerfs
League of Legends Patch 13.1 notes were released Jan. 10 showcasing changes kicking off Season 13. In total, 14 champions are set to receive changes for Season 13 following an exciting preseason. Preseason 2023 was highlighted by jungle changes and a new tank meta encouraged by new items such as Heartsteel and Jak'Sho, the Protean.
League of Legends Mythic Shop Schedule 2023
In order to replace Gemstones and Prestige Points, Riot Games opted to create the Mythic Shop which debuted during Patch 12.6 in early 2022. With the store's arrival, all Gemstones were converted into Mythic Essence. All of the items within the Mythic Store consists of Mythic and Prestige content, which is available on a rotating basis.
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Years Legendary Twitch Drops: All Items, How to Earn
Blizzard has revealed that players can nab a number of Lunar New Year Twitch drops in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 Season 2 has had plenty to offer players since its launch on Dec. 6. From the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin to the new Battle for Olympus LTM, there's been plenty to get stuck into. And Blizzard is showing no signs of slowing down.
League of Legends Season 2023 Kickoff Event Schedule
Since the conclusion of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans of competitive League of Legends have been awaiting the start of the 2023 spring split. While specific regions host an offseason tournament to excite fans for the new season, there are quite a few regions that avoid any professional play between Worlds and spring split. For a long time, the best players from different regions would participate in an All-Star event, but this event was discontinued after 2020. Riot Games has decided to create a brand new event: the Season 2023 Kickoff Event. It will showcase players from nine professional leagues, playing against each other over a two day span.
Warzone 2 Mini Royale Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 features a Mini Royale mode for players looking for a quicker, more action-packed battle royale. The release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought players a condensed BR experience with the Mini Royale mode. For the players who dislike the size of Al Mazrah and want to spend less time in a single match, Mini Royale is the perfect mode to explore.
League of Legends Season 2023 Placement Matches Explained
League of Legends Season 2023 has begun, and everyone is excited to have a soft reset on the ranked system. This soft reset means that everyone must play ten ranked games called placement matches to acquire a rank. In addition to the ranks resetting, players can rejoice that their matchmaking rating (MMR) is also soft reset. Having a good MMR is imperative to gaining more LP per win and losing less LP per loss.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 End Date
The new Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 end date is not specified, but should be sometime in early March. Usually, the first act ends within a couple months of the initial release.
Are There Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Twitch Drops?
Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event is ongoing. The Greek-mythology-inspired Limited Time Mode imbues a selection of seven heroes with the legendary powers of the Greek gods and monsters, pitting them against one another in an epic free-for-all deathmatch. The event also brought new cosmetics, player titles and voice lines to be equipped by heroes, but are any of them exclusive to Twitch?
Apex Legends Players Slam "Boring" Ranked Split in Season 15
Apex Legends developers have responded to criticisms of the current 76-day "boring" Ranked split. Ranked appeals to the Apex player looking for a harder challenge compared to the usual public matches. Players are pitted against those of similar skill, each competing for RP to rise through the tier system. The...
How to Get a Choice Band in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can purchase a Choice Band after completing the story at Delibird Presents in Mesagoza.
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam Medusa Widowmaker Skin as "Pay-to-Lose"
Overwatch 2 players have taken issue with Widowmaker's new Medusa skin, calling it "pay-to-lose." The Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 is set to end on Jan. 19, and so far players have been taking in everything the event has to offer. Heroes enter into a free-for-all deathmatch, with the hero with the highest number of kills at the end being declared the champion and getting a statue of themselves placed in Illios Ruins.
Xbox Direct Showcase Coming This Month
A new report claims Xbox are set to hold a Developer Direct later this month, featuring new information on the brand's upcoming games.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Release Date: When is it?
The Overwatch 2 Season 3 Release Date has not been officially announced. Season 3 will likely arrive February 7.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Gauntlet: Start Date, Teams, Prize Pool Detailed
A new Warzone 2 challenge is on the way — the DMZ Gauntlet. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event. Call of Duty has announced a brand new tournament centered around Warzone 2's DMZ mode. The DMZ Gauntlet features a $30,000 prize pool and will see 16 teams face off for their share of the money. What makes this even more exciting is that this marks the very first DMZ tournament in Call of Duty.
How to Level Up Fast in Fortnite
Looking to progress through the Battle Pass quickly? Here's how to level up in Fortnite, fast. There are plenty of incentives to level up in Fortnite. Aside from it proving how dedicated you are to the game, the more you level up the Battle Pass the more cosmetics you'll unlock. Some of the biggest and the best items of each season can only be unlocked by reaching level 100.
Apex Legends Silently Nerfs Horizon's Tactical
Apex Legends players have picked up on a change with Horizon's Gravity Lift, and it seems it might have been silently nerfed. Secret Legend nerfs isn't anything new, but it can leave a lot of players feeling confused when their go-to character doesn't work the same way it used to. Horizon seems to be the latest Legend affected by some sneaky nerfs, after players found that her Gravity Lift wasn't as strong as it used to be.
When Does Fire Emblem Engage Release?
The newest game in the Fire Emblem series, Fire Emblem Engage, is set to release Jan. 20, 2023.
Valorant Araxys Skins: Price, Weapons, Release Date
The new Valorant Araxys Skins will release Jan. 10, and the bundle will cost 8,700 VP. The guns included are the Vandal, Bulldog, Melee, Shorty, and Operator.
