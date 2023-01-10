Read full article on original website
woodworkingnetwork.com
Bruder Office Furniture gears up for North American expansion
New York -- Bruder Office Furniture plans to expand operations and distribution throughout North America and Canada, and the company expects to grow in 2023. Bruder Office Furniture offers a well-curated collection of office furniture, allowing clients to create attractive and high-functioning workspaces. Its expansion will provide more businesses access to high-quality yet affordable office furniture.
Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
See the 13-slide pitch deck wellness startup Blume used to raise $1.8 million in 5 weeks
Karen Danudjaja said she was nervous to fundraise at first, but by not overselling her business, she doubled her initial goal and raised $1.8 million.
AXA XL welcomes new Hull and Inland Marine hires in the Americas
NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL welcomed three new colleagues to its. as Associate Underwriter, Inland Marine. said, "We're excited to attract top marine underwriting talent like Jonathan and Carol. It's equally as exciting to see growth opportunities in the marine market gain the attention of AXA XL's deep bench of underwriting talent like Cyrus, who is joining us from our Environmental insurance business."
This Cannabis Beverage First To Be Featured In New Nabis Marketplace Program, 'New Year, New Age Weed'
Resonate Blends, Inc. KOAN announced that Koan Cordials will be the first brand featured in a new Nabis Marketplace Program initiative which aims to highlight the stories of boutique and equity-owned brand partners within their portfolio. Kicking off January 11th, 2023, the Nabis Marketplace is rolling out its “New year,...
Hotels Magazine
Hilton enters economy segment with new brand Spark
The Americas Lodging Investment Summit, better known as ALIS, in January, is the first hospitality conference of the new year. It’s also typically a time when lodging companies reveal big announcements, like a new brand. It turns out, Hilton couldn’t wait that long. The McLean, Va.-based hotel company...
salestechstar.com
Roots Deploys NewStore Omnichannel Platform Online and Across More than 100 Retail Stores in North America
The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand selected NewStore as part of a larger effort to digitally transform its omnichannel operations. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced Roots (TSX: ROOT) has launched the NewStore Omnichannel Platform across its digital properties and network of more than 100 retail stores throughout Canada and the U.S. The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand is now using the NewStore order management and store fulfillment solutions to reduce shipping times, improve inventory accuracy, and maximize inventory sell-through across the enterprise.
Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice
NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading-edge marketing communications agency The Bliss Group announced the appointment of Ken Kerrigan as Senior Vice President and co-leader of the firm’s Professional Services Practice Group. In this role, Ken will share responsibility with Keri Toomey for spearheading public relations and communications programs for professional services clients, driving growth, and overseeing strategic counsel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005219/en/ Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice (Photo: Business Wire)
APX Group Taps Shelley Hammond as Global CEO (EXCLUSIVE)
Shelley Hammond has been tapped as the new global CEP for American-European entertainment fund the APX Group ahead of its upcoming planned merger and IPO. Hammond was previously working in APX’s U.K. division. In her new role she will ensure APX’s network continues to expand in new territories as well as working on the company’s positioning and driving forward projects that are in development and in production. She will continue to support and develop the slate of film and episodic productions alongside her U.K. partners at Herd Productions, an APX Global subsidiary. Hammond will also head up APX’s merger and acquisition committee...
New Daida CEO Natalie Schubert Loves to Take Ideas and Convert Them to Reality; She Sees This as the Path to Growth and Success
SPRINGFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Daida, a business technology company, today announced that Natalie Schubert has been named as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005376/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
OneRail Adds Freight Tech Heavy-Hitter Shawna Baker to Its High-Performing Executive Leadership Team
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- OneRail, an innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment, today announced the addition of Shawna Baker as its new VP of Partnerships & Business Development. Baker will be responsible for defining the strategy and framework for both functions, as well as onboarding the teams to support them. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005616/en/ Shawna Baker, VP of Partnerships & Business Development (Photo: Business Wire)
rv-pro.com
RV Storage Company Launches Rental Platform
RecNation Storage, an owner, operator and developer of specialized RVs and marine storage facilities, has launched RecNation Rental – a white-glove, peer-to-peer RV rental startup that will allow RecNation customers to rent their vehicles and earn additional income. In conjunction with the launch, RecNation Rental announced partnerships with leading...
scaffoldmag.com
JLG closes Sweden site and appoints distributor
JLG Industries has announced a new distribution partnership in Sweden and the closure of its facility in Sweden. The new arrangement with Zip-Up Svenska follows JLG’s decision to change the way it delivers sales and services to customers in Sweden, and cease the operations of its location in Kungsängen by the end of March.
Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink
Serial entrepreneur Michelle Cordeiro Grant is bringing her digital-first brand-building talents to the wellness space, launching the first clean energy drink created by women. The mission, she said, is to “make wellness fun.” “I came out of the pandemic realizing that I was taking six supplements a day and it would hurt my stomach every time I would do that,” Grant told WWD about her personal interest in wellness. “I started tinkering with powders, candies, different ways to get my supplements and then I started realizing that I’m [also] drinking coffee or drinking tea and I thought, where’s the inflection with...
hospitalitytech.com
Amadeus and Key Data Announce Business Intelligence Partnership
As travel trends continue to evolve, so have the lodging options available to travelers. From hotels to short-term rentals, travelers have more choices than ever. For hoteliers, property managers, and tourism organizations trying to understand what’s happening in their market and how they are performing against their competitive set, a full picture of accommodation bookings and air traffic is necessary to make accurate, data-driven revenue decisions.
CES 2023: Companies tout environmental tech innovations
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The mottled bright green leaves of a pothos plant stood out against the flashy expanse of electric vehicles and smart products at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this year. This particular version of the familiar houseplant was bioengineered to remove 30 times the amount of indoor air pollutants of a typical house plant, according to Neoplants, the Paris-based company that created it.
