Shelley Hammond has been tapped as the new global CEP for American-European entertainment fund the APX Group ahead of its upcoming planned merger and IPO. Hammond was previously working in APX’s U.K. division. In her new role she will ensure APX’s network continues to expand in new territories as well as working on the company’s positioning and driving forward projects that are in development and in production. She will continue to support and develop the slate of film and episodic productions alongside her U.K. partners at Herd Productions, an APX Global subsidiary. Hammond will also head up APX’s merger and acquisition committee...

4 HOURS AGO