The Clinton Fire Department is proud to announce the promotion of Engineer/EMT Nathan Leochner to the rank of Lieutenant/EMT. Lieutenant Leochner will be assigned to A shift where he will serve as the operator for the departments frontline Ladder truck (Ladder 1). Additionally, Lieutenant Leochner will alternate with his shift Captain as the commanding fire officer on EMS calls and will serve as the shift officer in the absence of his shift Captain.

CLINTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO