Clinton City Council Regular Meeting
City Hall • 105 E. Ohio Street, Clinton, MO 64735. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 • Immediately following Building Commission Hearing. January 17, 2023 at 5:15 pm: Public Safety Committee Meeting. January 17, 2023 at 5:30 pm: Finance Committee Meeting. January 17, 2023 at 6:00 pm: Building Commission Meeting.
Clinton Fire Department Announces Promotion of Engineer/EMT
The Clinton Fire Department is proud to announce the promotion of Engineer/EMT Nathan Leochner to the rank of Lieutenant/EMT. Lieutenant Leochner will be assigned to A shift where he will serve as the operator for the departments frontline Ladder truck (Ladder 1). Additionally, Lieutenant Leochner will alternate with his shift Captain as the commanding fire officer on EMS calls and will serve as the shift officer in the absence of his shift Captain.
Clinton Fire Department Announces Promotion of Probationary Firefighter to Firefighter/EMT
The Clinton Fire Department is happy to announce the promotion of Probationary Firefighter Camron Hooper to Firefighter/EMT. This promotion signifies that Firefighter Hooper has successfully completed the departments Probationary Firefighter Training Program and the city mandated 6 month probationary period. Firefighter Hooper will be assigned to B shift where his...
Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients.
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Funeral Announcements for January 9, 2023
Memorial service for Paul E. Fath, 91, of Sedalia, will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20 at Parkview Christian Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial with full military honors will be 1 p.m., at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are...
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
UPDATE RUNAWAY JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED
UPDATE According to a post from the city of Knob Noster Aspen Cullison has been found safe. Cullison was last seen at Knob Noster Middle School located at 211 East Wimer Street around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023. Cullison is reported to be 5 foot 6 inches tall and weigh 150 pounds. She has black or brown hair and blue eyes. Cullison was last reported to be seen wearing a black jacket, Halloween sweatpants and carrying a butterfly backpack.
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
Raytown police investigate QuikTrip shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a woman reported she was injured in a shooting at QuikTrip on Missouri 350 Highway Tuesday afternoon.
