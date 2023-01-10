ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
travelnoire.com

Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'

More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023

A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
InsideHook

Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
ZDNet

Delta Air Lines just showed United and American how to really please customers

When it comes to airlines, this simple question has enjoyed ever-changing answers as the years have gone by. Also: Flighty is a must-have iOS app for air travel. Once, airline customers wanted comfort. In recent years, they've realized this is now impossible. Unless they pay a disproportionate -- for the majority -- amount of money.
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
TravelPulse

How US Airlines Handled the FAA System Failure

The United States Government revealed the root cause of the ground stop created by the system failures at the Federal Aviation Administration was a mistake that occurred during routine scheduled systems maintenance. According to The Associated Press, an engineer replaced the wrong file during routine maintenance, leading FAA staff on...
The Independent

‘Desperate’ woman pays $100 to skip airport queue amid Southwest Airlines chaos

A woman has paid a fellow traveller $100 to skip an entire check-in queue in order to catch her flight, amid widespread US flight chaos.The passenger told a passing journalist that she was “desperate” and “had no other choice”, in a video of their conversation posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Billy Heath III.In the clip, taken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the unnamed mother of two says: “I gave someone some money so I can cut [the queue]... I know it looks terrible.”When Mr Heath asks her why she gave the man in front of her a $100...
