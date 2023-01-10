Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News
Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
travelnoire.com
Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'
More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
Southwest flight attendant says airline left passengers, crew out in the cold
A veteran Southwest flight attendant painted a picture of an airline that “imploded on itself” through sweeping technological failures, leaving both its passengers and employees high and dry.
Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023
A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
A Woman Screamed At Southwest Airlines Staff In Austin & Had A Meltdown Over Luggage (VIDEO)
A woman at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flying Southwest Airlines had an absolute meltdown over her luggage and passengers caught the whole scene on camera. TikTok videos show the grown adult having a full-on temper tantrum. The upset passenger in a red plaid jacket stood in front of two Southwest...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?
To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
Lawsuit against Southwest Airlines may result in big payday, but not for angry customers
If you had a flight canceled through Southwest Airlines, you might find out about the lawsuit even if you don't contact an attorney.
ZDNet
Delta Air Lines just showed United and American how to really please customers
When it comes to airlines, this simple question has enjoyed ever-changing answers as the years have gone by. Also: Flighty is a must-have iOS app for air travel. Once, airline customers wanted comfort. In recent years, they've realized this is now impossible. Unless they pay a disproportionate -- for the majority -- amount of money.
'I'm a Southwest Airlines Pilot, The Airline Isn't What It Used To Be'
In an exclusive Newsweek essay, a Southwest Airlines pilot shares an insider's perspective on the recent chaos at the airline.
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Gong president steps down; Intuit exec joins Nordstrom board; Common Room adds product leader
— Kelly Breslin Wright is leaving her day-to-day operating role as president and chief operating officer at revenue intelligence platform company Gong. Wright joined the company’s board in March 2021 and stepped into the president role later that year. She will rejoin the board. Wright was an early employee...
newsnationnow.com
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
TravelPulse
How US Airlines Handled the FAA System Failure
The United States Government revealed the root cause of the ground stop created by the system failures at the Federal Aviation Administration was a mistake that occurred during routine scheduled systems maintenance. According to The Associated Press, an engineer replaced the wrong file during routine maintenance, leading FAA staff on...
‘Desperate’ woman pays $100 to skip airport queue amid Southwest Airlines chaos
A woman has paid a fellow traveller $100 to skip an entire check-in queue in order to catch her flight, amid widespread US flight chaos.The passenger told a passing journalist that she was “desperate” and “had no other choice”, in a video of their conversation posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Billy Heath III.In the clip, taken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the unnamed mother of two says: “I gave someone some money so I can cut [the queue]... I know it looks terrible.”When Mr Heath asks her why she gave the man in front of her a $100...
Why Is Southwest Having So Many Cancellations While Other Airlines Are Not?
The reason Southwest Airlines has seen as many as 70% of its flights canceled in one day, while other airlines have seen far lower numbers, has less to do with the weather than you think. "We’ve lacked infrastructure for years and years and years,” said Capt. Tom Nekoeui, the second...
Southwest is giving stranded passengers free bonus flights. Here's how to claim yours
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Southwest is offering 25,000 frequent-flier points to travelers who were affected by the airline's mass flight cancelations over the 2022...
Flight canceled or delayed by the FAA outage? Here's what airlines are offering travelers.
Several major airlines are waiving fare differences and fees for travelers whose flights were impacted by the FAA outage, but they need to act fast.
Comments / 0