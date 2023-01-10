ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders have to get DE Maxx Crosby more help this offseason

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwVMX_0k9bhqVH00

In a recent article by ESPN, they laid out the offseason blueprint for the Raiders. That plan included trading Derek Carr, bringing back Josh Jacobs, and drafting their next franchise quarterback.

But one of their biggest priorities has to be to get Maxx Crosby some help. Despite adding Chandler Jones this offseason, the rest of the team outside of Crosby registered just 14.5 sacks. That’s not good enough. They have to get him some help.

Here is what senior writer Paul Gutierrez had to say about the pass rush this season outside of Crosby and how they can help him going forward:

“The Raiders will consider using the $40 million saved on Carr’s contract to address the defense and give defensive end Maxx Crosby much-needed help. Yes, free agency and the draft should both be aimed at defense. Las Vegas was near the bottom of the league in defensive EPA (minus-82.2) and passing yards allowed per game (242.9).”

The good news is that Jones started to turn things on in the second half of the season. But he suffered an elbow injury against Pittsburgh in Week 16 and was placed on the injured reserve list. He finished the season with 4.5 sacks, which was the second-most on the team.

The Raiders have to do a better job of adding depth behind Crosby and Jones as they played far too many snaps. They also could use more help on the interior defensive line as that unit combined for three sacks all season. That’s just not going to cut it.

Look for the Raiders to be aggressive in looking for more pass-rush help this offseason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary. The Cowboys have...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Gruden had some suggestions for who should call plays for the Commanders

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is a frequent guest on the local airwaves throughout the NFL regular season, offering his insight into the NFL and the Commanders. Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-19, was known for his ability as an offensive play-caller. So in an appearance on “Grant and Danny,” on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday, Gruden defended former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who the team fired.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Injury takes out promising depth player, Micah ready to turn it up, beware Bucs' Fournette

All eyes are on the injury reports coming out of Dallas and Tampa, with both teams trying to reach full strength by Monday. The Cowboys, overall, are trending in the right direction, but a valuable depth player who was a rare bright spot last week has suffered an injury in practice that could cost him most- or even all of- the postseason. For Tampa, big defensive tackle Vita Vea is just one of the question marks; coach Todd Bowles gave an update.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's rookie season

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the 2022 offseason with more questions than answers at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement and the Steelers were preparing for a full rebuild. The first step was to draft the local hero, Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Actually, that was the second step because Pittsburgh also signed veteran Mitch Trubisky as an insurance policy just in case Pickett wasn’t ready.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things Jaguars must improve on to make a run in the playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the playoffs for the first time in five years, but oddsmakers don’t think their Cinderella story will end with a trip to the Super Bowl. Despite a five-game win streak to end the season and win the AFC South, the Jaguars are 50-to-1 to win the Super Bowl on BetMGM. Only the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Seattle Seahawks are the only three teams considered to be bigger long shots.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Darnell Washington goes to the Saints in 2023 NFL mock draft

Tight end isn’t really a position of need for the New Orleans Saints, but it’s hard to not see the appeal in this 2023 draft prospect. Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald has them selecting Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington in a recent mock draft — the national champions’ biggest playmaker. Literally: Washington looks every inch of his listed 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, towering over many of his opponents and teammates out on the field.
WASHINGTON, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy