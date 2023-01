MADISON, WIS. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $73.8 million in construction financing for the development of Baker’s Place, a 206-unit, mass-timber apartment project in Madison. The financing included a $21.2 mezzanine debt investment from Pearlmark Mezzanine Realty Partners V LP, and a senior loan provided by Bank OZK. Mike Brady and Phil Galligan of JLL represented the borrowers, Wisconsin-based developers The Neutral Project and Compass Properties, as advisors in the project capitalization. Mark Witt of Pearlmark arranged the mezzanine financing.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO