COLUMBIA, MD. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged separate refinancings totaling $193 million for two properties located in downtown Columbia. Jamie Leachman and Drake Greer of JLL secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, The Howard Hughes Corp. An undisclosed lender provided a $76 million, three-year, fixed-rate loan for the first property, a 317,189-square-foot office building located at 6100 Merriweather Drive. JLL also arranged a $117 million, five-year, fixed-rate loan for Juniper, an apartment community built in 2020 that also features 55,693 square feet of street-level retail space. Both properties are positioned within the mixed-use Merriweather District, and both loans were used to take out existing construction financing.

COLUMBIA, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO