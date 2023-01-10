ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchellville, MD

JLL Arranges $193M in Refinancing for Two Properties in Downtown Columbia, Maryland

COLUMBIA, MD. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged separate refinancings totaling $193 million for two properties located in downtown Columbia. Jamie Leachman and Drake Greer of JLL secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, The Howard Hughes Corp. An undisclosed lender provided a $76 million, three-year, fixed-rate loan for the first property, a 317,189-square-foot office building located at 6100 Merriweather Drive. JLL also arranged a $117 million, five-year, fixed-rate loan for Juniper, an apartment community built in 2020 that also features 55,693 square feet of street-level retail space. Both properties are positioned within the mixed-use Merriweather District, and both loans were used to take out existing construction financing.
Enterprise Community Development Acquires Metro D.C. Workforce Housing Community for $20M

SILVER SPRING, MD. — Enterprise Community Development Inc. has purchased Parkside Terrace Apartments, an 87-unit workforce housing community located in Silver Spring, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The buyer plans to preserve the natural occurring affordable housing (NOAH) property by reserving units for households earning up to 60 percent of area median income (AMI). Enterprise Community Development purchased the community from an undisclosed seller for $20 million.
KLNB Arranges $10.8M Sale of Shopping Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. — KLNB has arranged the $10.8 million sale of Marlboro Square, a 92,649-square-foot shopping center located at 5715 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Vito Lupo, Chris Burnham, Andy Stape and Jake Furnary of KLNB represented the seller, an entity doing business as Marlboro Investors LLC, in the transaction. Renaud Consulting represented the undisclosed buyer. Marlboro Square was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including grocery anchor Weis, Advance Auto Parts and Dollar Tree, as well as medical, fitness and food-and-beverage tenants.
