LA County reports 1,500 new COVID infections, 25 deaths
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with 25 additional virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, fell to 1,053 on Friday, down from 1,119 on Thursday. Of those patients, 137 were being treated in intensive care units, up slightly from 133 a day earlier.
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing LA’s homeless emergency
PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) — The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously...
City of Long Beach approves homelessness state of emergency
LONG BEACH, Calif. — On Tuesday, Long Beach City Council members unanimously approved a local emergency declaration on homelessness. The city and county of Los Angeles recently passed similar declarations. The vote happened just ahead of Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson’s first State of the City address. Business...
Hawaiian Airlines makes emergency landing at LAX
LOS ANGELES — Hawaiian Airlines flight 16 en route to San Diego made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport Monday night, according to media reports. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that there was a problem with the plane's hydraulic system. The plane landed safely. According to FlightAware, the...
End of meal delivery program affects thousands of LA seniors
LOS ANGELES — Twice a week when the clock strikes one o’clock, several seniors work their way to the courtyard of their South Los Angeles apartment complex. Eagerly waiting for a box packed with meals from Everytable, Joyce Thompson, who is still recovering from an organ transplant surgery, finds the strength to mingle with her girls.
Huntington Beach City Council members clash over state affordable housing mandates
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Newly elected Huntington Beach City Council members want to fight state housing mandates, but a new letter from the California Department of Housing and Community Development indicates the agency is willing to take the matter to court. Huntington Beach has been ordered to build 13,368...
David Lacey estate lawyers seek BLM member’s teaching curriculum info
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for the estate of the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey are fighting an attempt by a Black Lives Matter demonstrator to block their attempts to get information on her Cal State Los Angeles teaching curriculum. In court papers...
LAPD under fire over 3 suspect deaths involving officers
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore Wednesday promised thorough investigations into a trio of use-of-force incidents involving officers that left three suspects dead in the first three days of the new year, including a cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder. The LAPD on...
LA Council members seek to remove gender references from city code
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Several members of the Los Angeles City Council are seeking to remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code, according to a motion filed Friday. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion, signed onto by five other council members, cites at least 200 instances in...
