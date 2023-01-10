ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 1,500 new COVID infections, 25 deaths

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with 25 additional virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, fell to 1,053 on Friday, down from 1,119 on Thursday. Of those patients, 137 were being treated in intensive care units, up slightly from 133 a day earlier.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

City of Long Beach approves homelessness state of emergency

LONG BEACH, Calif. — On Tuesday, Long Beach City Council members unanimously approved a local emergency declaration on homelessness. The city and county of Los Angeles recently passed similar declarations. The vote happened just ahead of Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson’s first State of the City address. Business...
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Hawaiian Airlines makes emergency landing at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Hawaiian Airlines flight 16 en route to San Diego made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport Monday night, according to media reports. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that there was a problem with the plane's hydraulic system. The plane landed safely. According to FlightAware, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

End of meal delivery program affects thousands of LA seniors

LOS ANGELES — Twice a week when the clock strikes one o’clock, several seniors work their way to the courtyard of their South Los Angeles apartment complex. Eagerly waiting for a box packed with meals from Everytable, Joyce Thompson, who is still recovering from an organ transplant surgery, finds the strength to mingle with her girls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD under fire over 3 suspect deaths involving officers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore Wednesday promised thorough investigations into a trio of use-of-force incidents involving officers that left three suspects dead in the first three days of the new year, including a cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder. The LAPD on...
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council members seek to remove gender references from city code

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Several members of the Los Angeles City Council are seeking to remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code, according to a motion filed Friday. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion, signed onto by five other council members, cites at least 200 instances in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

