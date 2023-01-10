ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
‘A Man Called Otto’ Is Tom Hanks at His Most Insufferable

Tom Hanks is one of a handful of true American sweethearts. That’s a prestigious honor, bestowed upon him, Anne Hathaway, and that kid from TikTok who really loves corn. And it’s not to be taken lightly. We rely on these figures to make us smile, laugh, and dazzle us with their performances—even when their films are bad. Unfortunately, Hanks is on the verge of being stripped of his title after trying our patience one too many times.
A Man Called Otto Review: Tom Hanks' Best Performance in Years

Despite being in his fifth decade as an actor, Tom Hanks is as busy as ever. The critically acclaimed leading man put in three performances in 2022 alone, which included starring opposite Austin Butler in Elvis and becoming the latest actor to bring Geppetto to life in Pinocchio. His latest starring role comes in A Man Called Otto, an American adaptation of the 2012 Fredrik Backman novel, which began its limited-release run at last year's midnight hour. While breaking up its rollout has led to A Man Called Otto flying under the radar for some, Hanks puts in his best performance in years in this heartwarming tale.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Kathleen Turner explains why she never had a romance with Michael Douglas despite ‘falling in love’

Kathleen Turner has recalled a potential relationship she almost had with former co-star Michael Douglas.The actor appeared alongside the actor in three films in the 1980s. These were Robert Zemeckis’s 1984 adventure film Romancing the Stone, its sequel Jewel of the Nile (1985) and 1989 comedy The War of the Roses.In a new interview, Turner, 68, said that her friendship with Douglas, 78, almost became romantic.While the pair were filming Romancing the Stone in 193, Turner was single while Douglas was spearated from Diandra Luker, his first wife.“I think we might have been falling in love,” Turner told The...
Austin Butler Thanks Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech for ‘Elvis’

A new king has been crowned, with “Elvis” star Austin Butler winning the Golden Globe award for best actor in a motion picture, drama. The actor, a first-time Golden Globe nominee, faced stiff competition in the category, which also included Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Hugh Jackman (“The Son”), Bill Nighy (“Living”) and Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”). “Oh, man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I’m in this room full of my heroes,” Butler began before voicing his admiration for his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-star Brad Pitt and director Quentin Tarantino. “I owe...
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True

Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
Tom Hanks Defends His Family Against 'Nepo Baby' Criticism

Tom Hanks is going to bat for his four kids with Rita Wilson. As the discussion surrounding New York Magazine's viral "nepo baby" article rages on, the Oscar-winning actor pushed back against critics who claimed that rapper Chet Hanks and actors Elizabeth Hanks, Colin Hanks and Truman Hanks were given a leg-up in their careers thanks to their famous parents and Hollywood nepotism. And his take was pretty similar to other stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily-Rose Depp and Lottie Moss, as he merely views stardom as their "family business."
