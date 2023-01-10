ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Republicans bring in more than $10M for inauguration

By the numbers — The Republican Party of Florida — which was responsible for handling most of the expenses related to the inauguration of Gov. Ron DeSantis — reported taking in nearly $10.3 million during the final two months of 2022. The pitch— Ahead of the inauguration...
US House Republicans plan to establish crypto-focused subcommittee: Report

Republicans in the United States House of Representatives reportedly plan to step up their oversight of the crypto industry with the creation of a new subcommittee. According to a Jan. 12 report from Politico, North Carolina Representative Patrick McHenry, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, said he planned to set up the subcommittee in part due to “a big hole” in how the committee is currently structured. The new panel will focus on issues related to digital assets, financial technology and financial inclusion, and be chaired by Arkansas Representative French Hill, with Ohio Representative Warren Davidson serving as vice chair.
What does the standstill in the US House mean for Texans?

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday marked the third straight day the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned for the night without picking a House speaker. Until they choose a speaker, nothing can get done. Eleven rounds of voting have failed so far and now a tight majority decision from the House...
POLITICO Playbook PM: McCarthy finally gets some momentum

IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SUCCEED — Day Four of the battle for the speakership is underway with another vote — the 12th — on the House floor. And after a protracted stalemate, KEVIN McCARTHY appears to be getting closer to the speakership, peeling off most of his detractors.
Numerous election deniers help lead new GOP Congress

The new leadership of the House of Representatives is filled with Republican legislators who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. After a historic 15 ballots, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., became House speaker late Friday night. McCarthy was one of 139 House GOP members who voted against certifying the election results on Jan. 6, 2021, despite calling then-President Donald Trump and begging him to call off his supporters who had stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Joe Biden from being certified the winner.
