Read full article on original website
Related
How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard the World’s Largest Cruise Ship
This fall, Royal Caribbean opened up bookings for its newest, super-sized cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which will set sail in January 2024. Wealthy Millennials Aren't Banking on Stocks: Here's...
After 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises, Here's What I Pack (and What I Leave Home)
When you forget to pack something at a land-based hotel you have a few options. There might be a pricey replacement in the gift shop, or you could drive (or Uber) to any store you want. In some cases, assuming you don't need it immediately you can even have Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report deliver the item to your room (well, the front desk.)
Thursday Getaway: Flights to Hawaii as low as $99
We're also seeing SFO fares under $40 to other destinations.
My $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas wasn't impressive despite being on the world's largest cruise ship
The Wonder of the Seas was one of 2022's most highly anticipated cruise ships but I wasn't as wowed by my stateroom as I was the rest of the ship.
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
TravelPulse
Virgin Voyages Offers Special Deals to Kick Off 2023
2023 promises to be even bigger as Virgin Voyages prepares to welcome Resilient Lady into its celebrated fleet in May. Following the excitement of the holidays, Sailors can take advantage of the most inclusive offer ever, which includes up to $600 in free bevies and hand-crafted cocktails for all new bookings. Additionally, between January and March, every voyage will have an on-board experience rooted in wellness as it unveils a line-up of restorative and zen-inducing events such as sound bath meditations and healthy happy hours to start off 2023.
Carnival Wants to end Cheap Cruises (Royal Caribbean Agrees)
A hotel room that sells for $100 a night comes with a place to sleep, maybe a pool, and if you are really lucky, a free, very mediocre breakfast. Buy a cruise cabin for $100 a night -- something that's easy to do right now -- and you get your cabin, multiple pools, hot tubs, shows, live music, and as much food as you can eat from multiple venues.
Narooma's Montague Island Adventures loses a passenger overboard in heavy surf after rogue wave hits
Terrifying footage shows a passenger being swept overboard from a small tourist boat off the NSW south coast with the man fortunately drifting near enough to a bodyboarder to be rescued.
thebrag.com
A speed boat full of tourists capsized and sunk in Bali
A speed boat that was commuting tourists from the holiday island of Nusa Penida to the Bali area Sanur has capsized and sunk. The ship sank yesterday at around 5:30 pm and was carrying six crew members and 23 passengers. Fortunately, everyone was rescued and no injuries were recorded. The...
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
msn.com
Staff Breakfast on the 'World's Biggest' Cruise Ship Is Pretty Impressive
Cruise vacations are a lot of fun, but none of that fun — or the yummy meals we get to eat — would be possible without the crew members on the ship. Working on a cruise is unlike any other job in that they all live in the ship, too, albeit in different quarters from those who are there as guests. And in many cases, they aren't dining alongside you; they have their own area to eat.
World Traveler Explains Key Differences Between River and Ocean Cruises
They both have their appeal with different crowds.
cruisereport.com
SILVERSEA® SETS SAIL ON 139-DAY ‘SOUTH SIDE STORY’ WORLD CRUISE 2023, DEPARTING SYDNEY IN A COMPANY FIRST
Silver Shadow℠ will sail from Sydney on January 10, marking the first time a Silversea World Cruise has originated in the Southern Hemisphere. (Sydney, Australia -- January 9, 2023) Silversea Cruises’ 2023 World Cruise, South Side Story, is set to depart from Sydney on January 10, marking the first time the leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line has set sail from the Southern Hemisphere on a World Cruise. The ultra-luxury Silver Shadow℠ will host guests for the 139-day arts-inspired voyage, sailing from the South Seas to the Amazon Rainforest and beyond, calling in 66 destinations in 34 countries across five continents.
This Bonkers ‘Floating’ Retreat in the UAE Lets You Camp Suspended Between Two Mountains
This insane elevated tent will let you experience camping from a whole new perspective. Set in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, the Floating Retreat by Ardh Architects will allow you to stay in a tent that’s suspended in mid-air. While that thought alone may cause your stomach to turn, the unique lodging stands to be an exhilarating opportunity to test your bravery and dangle over some awe-inducing views. The Dubai-based company is creating the campsite’s design in collaboration with Sharjah’s developmental leaders to promote environmental awareness. Sharjah is known as the third-most populous city in the UAE....
Vogue says one of the best ski resorts in the U.S. is in New England
You'll find it in Vermont. A bucolic ski resort in Vermont is among the best in the U.S. for its mixture of superb on- and off-mountain offerings, according to Vogue. The publication recently released a list of the best 8 ski resorts in the U.S. and included Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont.
7 tips to scoring cheap flights revealed by travel deals expert
Flight deals are taking off this year. Scott Keyes, founder of Going (previously Scott’s Cheap Flights), a subscriber-based travel aggregator, opened up a travel advice free-for-all on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum on Thursday, offering tips and tricks on getting the best deals for dream vacations. The original post has received over 1,000 comments as users clamor to get airfare advice for free. “I completely understand how daunting it all is — there’s so much to wade through,” Keyes wrote in a comment. “One of my core beliefs is travel is a muscle, something we get better at with practice. I have full...
“Set-Jetting” Will Dominate Travel in 2023, According to Expedia
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re planning your next vacation, it’s worth taking inspiration from some of your favorite TV shows and movies. Entertainment-focused tourism is on the rise, with many people seeking out the spots that were featured in their latest binge-watch.
Thrillist
These New Sailings Will Take You Through Tropical Paradises in 2023
Two of my resolutions for 2023 are to reduce my environmental footprint and to travel more. Unfortunately, those two objectives are often diametrically opposed. But there are ways to keep the environment in mind and still see more of your world. Aurora Expeditions, a climate-neutral travel company, is expanding its offerings to warm-weather destinations in 2023.
TravelPulse
Cosmos Drops Single Supplement On 15 Tours For 2023
To make travelling solo more accessible, Cosmos – part of the Globus family of brands – is waiving the single supplement on 15 tours across Europe and North America in 2023. Five “no single supplement” spaces have been set aside for each tour. “Solo travel is...
TravelPulse
Adventures by Disney Announces 2024 River Cruise Itineraries
Adventures by Disney, Disney’s official family travel vacation packager, has unveiled its 2024 lineup of European river cruises along the Rhine, Danube and the Seine rivers onboard AmaWaterways, complete with a team of Disney-trained Adventure Guides. Collette Highlights Small-Group Tours Shaking Up the... The lineup features 22 different departures...
Comments / 0