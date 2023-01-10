ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
News4Jax.com

JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
First Coast News

Strings Sports Brewery opening second location in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Strings Sports Brewery is opening a second location in Jacksonville Beach, according to a Facebook post made by the business Friday. "Team Adeeb is proud to announce that we closed on our SECOND LOCATION," said the brewery. "Today we officially purchased the former Terry’s Country Store on Penman Rd. in Jacksonville Beach. Remodel and renovations are to start soon."
First Coast News

Two dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and one is injured after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the first incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baldwin Street near the Mixon Town area. Officers initially...
