Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Jacksonville woman goes through 6 surgeries after being hit by SUV on the Mathews Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is asking for help with medical expenses after their loved one was injured in a crash on the Mathews Bridge last week. According to family members, 20-year-old Denay Jossey was changing a flat tire on the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle.
JSO: Teen shot near Lonnie C. Miller park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after shooting in Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 7600 Price Road in reference to gunfire....
One dead, 2 others critically injured after crash on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead, and two others are critically injured after a crash in North Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:20 p.m., officers say a full-size SUV was traveling northbound on Yellow Bluff Road. For unknown reasons, police say the SUV...
Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
JSO: Suspect in custody after man shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on 103rd Street. STORY: No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Florida. According to detectives, officers responded at approximately 1 a.m. and located a man...
JFRD: Three children critically injured in crash on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three children are in critical condition after a traffic crash near Maxville on the Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Maxville-MacClenny Road around 5:22 p.m. and involved a sedan vs. pickup truck. The SUV was traveling...
News4Jax.com
Man shot several times in front of Planet Fitness on the Westside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 30s was shot several times in front of a Planet Fitness on 103rd Street on the Westside. This shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police have arrested a suspect. The victim was taken...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
JSO: 17-year-old shot, injured in Brooklyn area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Brooklyn area at 7600 Price Street. JSO reported that around 2:00 p.m. Officers responded to the scene due to reported gunfire. When arriving, Officers found at least two vehicles struck by gunfire. Multiple witnesses...
JSO: One dead, 2 critially injured in fatal crash on Yellow Bluff Road in Oceanway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a fatal crash in the Oceanway area on Yellow Bluff Rd. The crash happened on the 14000 block of Yellow Bluff Road near Starratt Road, JSO said. JSO reported at around 2:20 p.m. that a full-size SUV was traveling...
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
JSO searching for suspect in Woodland Acres burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a burglary in the Woodland Acres area. JSO says the burglary happened on Wednesday at a home on Hare Avenue between Arlington Road and Pecan Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville...
Disagreement over existence of Heaven, Hell leads to shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details have been released following a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood this past weekend. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Melson Avenue regarding a person shot. An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect,...
News4Jax.com
JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
Strings Sports Brewery opening second location in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Strings Sports Brewery is opening a second location in Jacksonville Beach, according to a Facebook post made by the business Friday. "Team Adeeb is proud to announce that we closed on our SECOND LOCATION," said the brewery. "Today we officially purchased the former Terry’s Country Store on Penman Rd. in Jacksonville Beach. Remodel and renovations are to start soon."
Woodland Acres burglar on the loose, JSO needs help identifying suspect
JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to help identify a burglary suspect. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the pictured thief entered a residence around 7700 Hare Ave. He was confronted by the victim as the burglary was taking place. If anyone has information...
First Coast News
Two dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and one is injured after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the first incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baldwin Street near the Mixon Town area. Officers initially...
'I frankly cannot win': Lakesha Burton will not be running for JSO sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lakesha Burton announced she will not be running for Jacksonville sheriff on Wednesday morning. "I frankly cannot win...I care deeply about this city and I care enough to move out of the way," Burton explained during a press conference. She called the move the "right thing to do".
Pita Pit in Jacksonville Beach announces closure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) A longtime Jacksonville Beach restaurant is closing due to what they say are circumstances beyond its control. Pita Pit, a popular lunch spot and after-hours hangout, is closing its doors this weekend. It's been a Jacksonville Beach staple...
Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested. Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Comments / 0