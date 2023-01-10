JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Strings Sports Brewery is opening a second location in Jacksonville Beach, according to a Facebook post made by the business Friday. "Team Adeeb is proud to announce that we closed on our SECOND LOCATION," said the brewery. "Today we officially purchased the former Terry’s Country Store on Penman Rd. in Jacksonville Beach. Remodel and renovations are to start soon."

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO