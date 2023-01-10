Read full article on original website
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
abc17news.com
Police find remains, arrest Columbia woman after finding body
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia and University of Missouri police arrested a woman Tuesday after finding a body in a residential neighborhood far from campus. The investigation started when MUPD officers were sent to Hudson Hall for a welfare check, which led them to the 2400 block of Bentley Court in north Columbia. Officers found the body there and called Columbia police for a homicide investigation, according to a Columbia Police Department social media post.
kjluradio.com
Bond raised for Eldon man facing multiple drug cases
Bond is raised for a Miller County man arrested two years ago following a narcotics search at his home in Eldon. The search warrant was served in February 2021 by deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force at the home of Anthony Gimello, Sr., 58. During the search, officers found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. At the time of Gimello’s arrest, the sheriff said their department had been called to the address before for multiple overdoses and one death.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Heather Harlan, Col./Boone Co. Public Health, "It's Never Too LATE"
Columbia-Boone County Public Health educator HEATHER HARLAN has a four-point plan - using the acronym LATE - to help all of us tackle our New Year's resolution(s): "it's never too l-a-t-e!" January 13, 2023.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police ask for help in identifying assault suspect
The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down a man wanted for an assault. The Columbia PD announced Tuesday that the assault had occurred January 1 in the 1200 block of Grindstone Parkway. No additional information was released. If you can identify the person in the...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
Woman dies after west Columbia crash
A 22-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The post Woman dies after west Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
Thompson Center Therapy Clinic grand opening leaves impact on many
The brand new clinical space at the Thompson Center Therapy Clinic has officially opened. Visitors were welcome to tour the new facility for the grand opening Thursday, which also featured a ribbon cutting and refreshments. Through its collaborative research, training, and outreach programs, the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
footballscoop.com
Sources: Central Missouri taps Missouri high school legend as defensive coordinator
After a season in Oregon, one of the fixtures of Missouri football is returning to the state. Greg Jones will be the defensive coordinator at Central Missouri, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Jones spent five seasons as the head coach at Missouri's Liberty North High School and prior to that...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
kjluradio.com
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
abc17news.com
A deeper dive into Thursday’s wintry mix
Scattered showers are expected to begin around midnight heading into Thursday morning. These showers are expected to transform into a wintery mix bring the possibility of snow, rain, and sleet to Central Missouri. Thankfully, two things are working against this incoming low pressure system to aid in safer travels for the Thursday commute.
abc17news.com
Tracking one more mild day before rain and snow move in
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible after sunset. EXTENDED: Lows fall to about 40 overnight thanks to cloud cover, but we can expect some peeks of sunshine tomorrow that will help us warm into the upper 50s with southwest winds. Low pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow night, bringing showers likely after about 8-9:00 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing well after midnight, with rain changing over to a sleet mix from northwest to southeast starting at around 3-4:00 a.m. in our northwestern counties from Macon to Brunswick, and changing over to a wet snow thereafter. The back edge of precipitation looks to move through Columbia and Jefferson City between about 6-8 a.m. and completely move east of Mid-Missouri by late morning. Right now it still looks like the best chance for accumulation will be along and north of Highway 50, with a dusting possible. With warm road and soil temperatures over the last several days, I'm not expecting many impacts. Temperatures fall into the 30s for the rest of the day, with clouds stubborn to exit until evening. Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s, and highs in the upper 30s. The weekend is looking great as sunshine returns and highs get into the upper 40s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Next week is looking rather active but will be warmer than average, leading to multiple rain chances. Some showers could move in late Sunday night and continue into Monday, but highs Monday should still reach the upper 50s.
