ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles donate more than $400,000 to local nonprofits committed to helping end gun violence in the City of Philadelphia

philadelphiaeagles.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

Landmark to Develop Philly Student Housing Tower

The high-rise will provide residences for University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University students. Real estate development, construction and investment management firm Landmark Properties will develop The Mark Philadelphia, a towering student housing community in Philadelphia’s University City district. The 909-bed development at 3615 Chestnut St. will rise within walking distance of the campuses of University of Pennsylvania, located just southeast of the development, and Drexel University, situated just northeast of the building. The Mark Philadelphia will welcome initial move-ins in autumn of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mayfair community questions Philadelphia PD leadership after quadruple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayfair residents are uniting to help end violence in the neighborhood. The meeting comes four days after four men were shot, and the community addressed the Philadelphia Police Department's police leadership about what can be done to stop the gun violence.The meeting happened at Lincoln High School just blocks from where four men were shot Monday night, three fatally, in what police say was a targeted drive-by attack."Who is going to protect us?" one resident said.Four nights after a quadruple shooting left three men dead just blocks from Abraham Lincoln High School, Mayfair residents addressed Philadelphia police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Is Johnny Doc Broke? Sure Sounds Like It.

Plus: Bucks County continues to be a terrible place to live. And is Philly really the 8th worst city in the world for traffic?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

PHA opens housing choice voucher waiting list

ABOVE PHOTO: PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah (podium) announces that the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) will hold a lottery in two weeks to add 10,000 new names to its Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist. Two thousand vouchers will be given out in the coming months. Back row (from left): Lynette Brown-Sow, PHA board chair; Curtis Wilkerson, chief of staff for Council President Darrell Clarke, and Congressman Dwight Evans. (Photo/PHA)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ash Jurberg

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.

Three of Philadelphia's biggest names have combined to make a generous donation to schools and students in Philadelphia today. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill, and comedian Kevin Hart announced as part of their give-back collaboration to Philadelphia, they would "donate $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in need, and some of the funds will provide low-income students from underserved backgrounds scholarships for the 2023 - 2024 school year."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia saw multiple shootings after Kenney addressed gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence in Philadelphia has Mayor Jim Kenney doubling down on the city's gun violence crisis.He says it's his top priority this year.During a press conference at City Hall Wednesday, Kenney talked about how he plans to tackle the problem in his final year in office. He acknowledged gun violence has taken hold of Philadelphia.That point was emphasized by several shootings in the city later that same day, one of which resulted in the death of a teenager.Just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Broad Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.When officers got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken resident and realtor Abe Thomson to showcase Conshohocken in Selling Philadelphia television program

Conshohocken resident Abe Thomson, one of the top-producing real estate agents in this region, is hosting “Selling Philadelphia,” a program by Emmy-nominated American Dream TV. In episode one, Abe’s enthusiasm for real estate and especially Conshohocken will come through. He will be showcasing many local attractions and interviewing...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia landlord settles a pair of housing discrimination lawsuits

A large Philadelphia landlord has settled the housing discrimination lawsuit filed against the company in federal court last month, attorneys announced Tuesday. Filed on behalf of the Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania, the suit alleged that Pro-Managed LLC violated federal housing laws by openly barring people with housing choice vouchers from renting apartments in majority-white neighborhoods, while accepting the rent subsidy at properties in majority-Black neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

New York Times: Nonbinary CBS3 Philadelphia Employee Brings Their Whole Self to Work

Ginger Copes, who is nonbinary, can bring their whole self to work when they head to the CBS3 Philadelphia office, writes Shane O’Neill for The New York Times. Copes first began considering their work outfits as a self-expression opportunity after an on-boarding meeting where employees were encouraged to come to work as their true selves. Copes ditched traditionally masculine looks and instead started wearing maxi skirts paired with button-down shirts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philadelphia’s Opioid Addiction Failure

Several years ago, I was part of Mayor Kenney’s efforts to combat what I coined in the City’s messaging as “America’s nationwide opioid crisis.” As a member of the communications team for both the Mayor’s Office and Office of Homeless Services, I worked at conveying to the public how opioid addiction was impacting Kensington. Some days, I had to accept blame for what was the City’s fault — and demand accountability for what wasn’t.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must Try Chicken Sandwiches Around Philadelphia

The chicken sandwich usually consists of a chicken filet or patty, toppings, and bread. The chicken can be deep fried, grilled, or roasted, and white or dark meat chicken can be used. Below is a list of a few must-try Chicken Sandwiches around the Philadelphia Region. Every gastropub needs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy