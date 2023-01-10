Eagles donate more than $400,000 to local nonprofits committed to helping end gun violence in the City of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence in Philadelphia has Mayor Jim Kenney doubling down on the city's gun violence crisis.He says it's his top priority this year.During a press conference at City Hall Wednesday, Kenney talked about how he plans to tackle the problem in his final year in office. He acknowledged gun violence has taken hold of Philadelphia.That point was emphasized by several shootings in the city later that same day, one of which resulted in the death of a teenager.Just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Broad Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.When officers got...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO