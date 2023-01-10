Eagles donate more than $400,000 to local nonprofits committed to helping end gun violence in the City of Philadelphia

Read full article on original website
All things new in Philadelphia for the New year
Nydia Han and Ducis Rodgers show you what's new in Philadelphia, from new spots for fried chicken and International cuisine to new theatres and live shows.
multihousingnews.com
Landmark to Develop Philly Student Housing Tower
The high-rise will provide residences for University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University students. Real estate development, construction and investment management firm Landmark Properties will develop The Mark Philadelphia, a towering student housing community in Philadelphia’s University City district. The 909-bed development at 3615 Chestnut St. will rise within walking distance of the campuses of University of Pennsylvania, located just southeast of the development, and Drexel University, situated just northeast of the building. The Mark Philadelphia will welcome initial move-ins in autumn of 2026.
Philly group uses gaming to help reach at-risk youth
As gun violence continues to rise, one group is using the therapeutic power of gaming to reach at-risk youth.
Mayfair community questions Philadelphia PD leadership after quadruple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayfair residents are uniting to help end violence in the neighborhood. The meeting comes four days after four men were shot, and the community addressed the Philadelphia Police Department's police leadership about what can be done to stop the gun violence.The meeting happened at Lincoln High School just blocks from where four men were shot Monday night, three fatally, in what police say was a targeted drive-by attack."Who is going to protect us?" one resident said.Four nights after a quadruple shooting left three men dead just blocks from Abraham Lincoln High School, Mayfair residents addressed Philadelphia police...
A Philly church now devotes its Saturday prayer sessions to chats with mayoral candidates
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Editor’s note: This story has been changed to clarify the location of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. There are at least 10 people who have...
Phillymag.com
Is Johnny Doc Broke? Sure Sounds Like It.
Plus: Bucks County continues to be a terrible place to live. And is Philly really the 8th worst city in the world for traffic?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
Officials: Building under renovation collapses in West Philadelphia
A building that was undergoing renovations collapsed in West Philadelphia.
5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia
ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Woman Wrongfully Charged With Texas Crime Due to Mistaken Identity
A Philadelphia woman spent nearly a week in jail after being wrongfully arrested for a Texas crime due to a case of mistaken identity. "When you know that you didn't do anything wrong, it makes you feel crazy," Julie Hudson told NBC10 after leaving custody. The ordeal began with a...
philasun.com
PHA opens housing choice voucher waiting list
ABOVE PHOTO: PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah (podium) announces that the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) will hold a lottery in two weeks to add 10,000 new names to its Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist. Two thousand vouchers will be given out in the coming months. Back row (from left): Lynette Brown-Sow, PHA board chair; Curtis Wilkerson, chief of staff for Council President Darrell Clarke, and Congressman Dwight Evans. (Photo/PHA)
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.
Three of Philadelphia's biggest names have combined to make a generous donation to schools and students in Philadelphia today. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill, and comedian Kevin Hart announced as part of their give-back collaboration to Philadelphia, they would "donate $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in need, and some of the funds will provide low-income students from underserved backgrounds scholarships for the 2023 - 2024 school year."
Philadelphia saw multiple shootings after Kenney addressed gun violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence in Philadelphia has Mayor Jim Kenney doubling down on the city's gun violence crisis.He says it's his top priority this year.During a press conference at City Hall Wednesday, Kenney talked about how he plans to tackle the problem in his final year in office. He acknowledged gun violence has taken hold of Philadelphia.That point was emphasized by several shootings in the city later that same day, one of which resulted in the death of a teenager.Just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Broad Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.When officers got...
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature Dishes
It is renowned for delivering craveable experiences, intuitive hospitality, soulful food, and shared values. Stepping into the restaurant induces a feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken resident and realtor Abe Thomson to showcase Conshohocken in Selling Philadelphia television program
Conshohocken resident Abe Thomson, one of the top-producing real estate agents in this region, is hosting “Selling Philadelphia,” a program by Emmy-nominated American Dream TV. In episode one, Abe’s enthusiasm for real estate and especially Conshohocken will come through. He will be showcasing many local attractions and interviewing...
Philadelphia landlord settles a pair of housing discrimination lawsuits
A large Philadelphia landlord has settled the housing discrimination lawsuit filed against the company in federal court last month, attorneys announced Tuesday. Filed on behalf of the Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania, the suit alleged that Pro-Managed LLC violated federal housing laws by openly barring people with housing choice vouchers from renting apartments in majority-white neighborhoods, while accepting the rent subsidy at properties in majority-Black neighborhoods.
Like Much of Northeast, Philadelphia and Surrounding Counties Experiencing Snow Drought
Snow lovers and ski area owners throughout the region are experiencing an unusually subdued winter, writes Ian Livingston for The Washington Post. While the mountains in the west are covered, Philadelphia, like much of the Northeast, is having a snow drought that is now entering unprecedented historic territory. Below-average snowfall...
phillyvoice.com
Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin to donate another $7 million to Philly private and parochial schools
Comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Meek Mill and former 76ers owner Michael Rubin are joining forces again to donate $7 million in scholarship funds that will support low-income students at 60 private and parochial schools in the Philadelphia area. The recipient schools, which were not named, were chosen as part of...
New York Times: Nonbinary CBS3 Philadelphia Employee Brings Their Whole Self to Work
Ginger Copes, who is nonbinary, can bring their whole self to work when they head to the CBS3 Philadelphia office, writes Shane O’Neill for The New York Times. Copes first began considering their work outfits as a self-expression opportunity after an on-boarding meeting where employees were encouraged to come to work as their true selves. Copes ditched traditionally masculine looks and instead started wearing maxi skirts paired with button-down shirts.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Philadelphia’s Opioid Addiction Failure
Several years ago, I was part of Mayor Kenney’s efforts to combat what I coined in the City’s messaging as “America’s nationwide opioid crisis.” As a member of the communications team for both the Mayor’s Office and Office of Homeless Services, I worked at conveying to the public how opioid addiction was impacting Kensington. Some days, I had to accept blame for what was the City’s fault — and demand accountability for what wasn’t.
PhillyBite
5 Must Try Chicken Sandwiches Around Philadelphia
The chicken sandwich usually consists of a chicken filet or patty, toppings, and bread. The chicken can be deep fried, grilled, or roasted, and white or dark meat chicken can be used. Below is a list of a few must-try Chicken Sandwiches around the Philadelphia Region. Every gastropub needs...
