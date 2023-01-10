ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU hoops hosts Virginia on Saturday in second meeting of the season between the two teams

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 12/13 Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday at 4 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and Cavaliers will be shown on ESPN2, with Doug Sherman and Jay Williams on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio link can be found here.
Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine

The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location

On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
Personal loans Tallahassee, FL: Get Charge & Poor credit Money

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
Personnel note: John Dailey names Dionte Gavin Director of Communications

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has appointed Dionte Gavin as his Director of Communications. Gavin, who started the job Monday, most recently served as Senior Operations Director for Visit Tallahassee — the official destination marketing agency for Tallahassee and Leon County. In that role, he served as assistant to the Executive Director overseeing budget, finance, procurement, operations, administration and several other aspects of the organization.
New report shows Tallahassee rental market remains competitive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new report from RentCafe shows 62 percent of tenants renewed their leases in 2022, suggesting strong competition in the rental market. “Landlords are less likely to raise the rent as much on a current tenant compared to a new tenant,” said...
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds

Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH airport after national ground stop. An empty line at the TSA checkpoint at Tallahassee International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 as a national computer outage caused cancellations of flights, including at TIA. Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH...
