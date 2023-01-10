Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Mike Norvell checks in on two legacy prospects on the recruiting trail today
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is on the recruiting trail today checking in on prospects in both north Florida and south Georgia. Norvell was spotted landing, via helicopter, at Bradford High School earlier today. Noles247 has learned that another one of his stops today was to Lake City (Fla.) Columbia High School.
FSU hoops hosts Virginia on Saturday in second meeting of the season between the two teams
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 12/13 Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday at 4 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and Cavaliers will be shown on ESPN2, with Doug Sherman and Jay Williams on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio link can be found here.
Four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek ready to step up as a leader of Florida State's 2024 class
The dynamic signal-caller is already doing his part to get a five-star prospect to join him in Tallahassee.
The Battle's End Collective announces relationship with FSU QB Tate Rodemaker
The Battle's End Collective has announced a relationship with Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker on Thursday. Battle's End shared the announcement of their partnership with Rodemaker on their Twitter account moments ago. Rodemaker -- a redshirt sophomore signal caller -- served as Jordan Travis' primary backup throughout the 2022 season....
Five-star running back Kam Davis discusses commitment to Florida State, trajectory of the program
Davis has been pledged to the Seminoles for nearly two years.
FSU undoubtedly fortified the trenches via the Transfer Portal
Florida State entered the offseason with the goal to get stronger and bigger in the trenches. For a team seemingly poised to take the next step from good to great, an investment of scholarships for readymade players was sensible. So the Seminoles set out to bring beef to the interior...
Mike Norvell comments on addition of former South Carolina DE Gilber Edmond
The Seminoles have officially added another transfer.
Trio of Seminoles currently part of college football all-star events
With the college football season officially concluded, college football all-star events that are a part of the pre-draft process are getting underway. Below is a look at what games departing Florida State standouts are set to participate in:. Hula Bowl. Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons and defensive tackle Robert Cooper are...
Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine
The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location
On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
Personal loans Tallahassee, FL: Get Charge & Poor credit Money
However some anyone we or even Orlando was investment aside off Florida, they could feel completely wrong. Tallahassee, nicknamed “Tally,” could have been new pleased city investment aside-away from Fl because the 1824. Tallahassee, Florida is also of this particular celebrities your iliar that have. Look for a track record of anybody for example Cheryl Hines, Kyan Douglas, Burt Reynolds, and have now T-Pain throughout the Tallahassee, Florida.
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
Food truck owner starts scholarship for students at his alma mater
Tasty Love food truck owner Gabriel Lovett started a scholarship to help students of his alma mater, Florida A&M University.
Personnel note: John Dailey names Dionte Gavin Director of Communications
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has appointed Dionte Gavin as his Director of Communications. Gavin, who started the job Monday, most recently served as Senior Operations Director for Visit Tallahassee — the official destination marketing agency for Tallahassee and Leon County. In that role, he served as assistant to the Executive Director overseeing budget, finance, procurement, operations, administration and several other aspects of the organization.
"Jaime's Law" Filed For Third Time In Tallahassee
The law named in honor of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg would require background checks on sales of ammunition.
New report shows Tallahassee rental market remains competitive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new report from RentCafe shows 62 percent of tenants renewed their leases in 2022, suggesting strong competition in the rental market. “Landlords are less likely to raise the rent as much on a current tenant compared to a new tenant,” said...
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds
Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH airport after national ground stop. An empty line at the TSA checkpoint at Tallahassee International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 as a national computer outage caused cancellations of flights, including at TIA. Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH...
City Commission selects Tallahassee Urban League to fulfill Frenchtown repair
This program is set to repair damages of homes in Frenchtown community and have been in the works for the past 4 years.
Robbery leads to pursuit to Cascades Park
An individual is in custody following a robbery and pursuit in Leon County.
