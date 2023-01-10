Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Related
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-JAN 14-10AM-12PM-29425 PEMBROKE LANDING-MILLSBORO
29425 Pembroke Landing, Millsboro, DE 19966 - Plantation Lakes - This polished 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home could be everything that you are looking for, and more! With plenty of worth-while amenities: Golf/ Golf Shop, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Clubhouse with an amazing restaurant, a Community Center with a large pool and trails for those evening strolls! The inside of the home is in beautiful condition, its primary bedroom is complete with a large ensuite and walk-in closet, with all bedrooms residing on the first floor, and 767 square feet of finished basement; perfect for those family game nights, or even a relaxing get-away for your next stay-cation! Some added bonuses comprise of a large kitchen with space for entertaining and elegant granite countertops, a retractable awning for those hot summer days, an irrigation system, and a fenced-in backyard. This welcoming community could be just what you're searching for, so come on in!
Cape Gazette
Vendor space remains for Merchants' Attic sale Feb. 18
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold one supersized Merchants' Attic sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cape Henlopen High School. Up to 100 vendors will be selling their wares including excess business inventory, handmade items, antiques, collectibles and secondhand household items. Refreshments will also be sold.
WMDT.com
New Howard T. Ennis School opens doors, bigger space provides additional learning opportunities
GEORGETOWN, Del.- “These kids deserve the world and I feel like in this space we got it,” Paraeducator Kristin Firle said. Larger classrooms, treatment centers, and an all-inclusive playground are just some of the sites to see at the new Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown. Principal Melissa...
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
Cape Gazette
New Price in Coastal Club – 19117 Cavendish Way, Lewes
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Coastal Elegance best describes this light, bright and open twin home in the Prince Edward neighborhood within Coastal Club. This home is all you’ve dreamed of, boasting a covered front porch and a spacious first-floor primary suite with two closets and views of the woods and backyard. The primary bath has a tiled shower, two sinks and tile floor. The oversized great room has a warm gas fireplace, hardwood floors and a wall of windows also overlooking the woods in the backyard of this premium lot! The original owners picked this lot for privacy in the backyard and a larger overall property to enjoy, and a huge bonus is the open space across the street for more privacy, nature and room to roam. Upper-level quartz sets off the gleaming white kitchen and counter-height breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances and so many upgrades make this a kitchen you’ll enjoy cooking in. Upstairs is a large loft that could be enjoyed as a family room or an office. There is a 2nd bedroom with an adjacent bathroom which could be a 2nd floor owners suite just by adding a door to the entry hall. This bedroom also walks out onto the second-level balcony overlooking the landscaped open space across the street. Two more guest rooms share a generously sized and appointed hall bath. DON’T MISS THE WALK-UP ATTIC! This home has easily reachable and abundant storage. The garage offers a hose bib to wash your own car. Enjoy evenings on the patio or mornings outside with your coffee in any of the three outdoor living spaces. And if you'd like more outdoor space, many neighbors have screened porches etc. so with HOA approval it will be easy to expand on the outdoor living space in the backyard. This fabulous property is located in Lewes’ most amenity-rich community that also includes the most open space in the area. Coastal Club amenities include a large infinity pool with swim up bar, waterslide and splash pad, indoor pool, tennis courts, 3-mile nature walking/running/biking trail, dog park, community garden plots, pool tables, fitness room, and a clubhouse with catering by Big Fish Grille. Live the Club life with activities each week like yoga, Pilates, aerobics, canasta, poker, mah-jong, crafting, lunch groups and more.This incredible opportunity would make a killer weekly rental. Contact us for more details. Owners are DE Licensed Realtors.
Cape Gazette
Gaia’s Organic Grocery opens on Forgotten Mile
Is there still a natural living and organic food store behind Bin 66 on the Forgotten Mile outside Rehoboth Beach? Yes, but it’s got a new name and new owners. Beginning with the turn of the calendar to 2023, Good Earth Market became Gaia’s Organic Grocery, and is now under the ownership of Kevin and Wendy Morris.
Cape Gazette
Mama’s Black sheep to perform in Rehoboth Beach Jan. 13-14
Mama’s Black Sheep will take the stage twice at The Pond in Rehoboth Beach this weekend. Join them from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, or from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14.
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will Love
Whether you're into fresh baked goods, organic produce, or fancy coffee, there are a few places on Delmarva where foodies love to shop. We may not have Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, but you can get interesting, local, fresh, and healthy goods at these unique markets.
Cape Gazette
Crushers taking over Port 251 space in Rehoboth Beach
Crabs, crushes and ice cream are summer staples in the Cape Region, and Rehoboth Beach’s newest restaurant venture will be featuring all three beginning this spring. Local restaurateur Bryan Derrickson recently announced he would be opening Crushers in the restaurant space on Rehoboth Avenue that has been Port 251 for the past few summers. In addition to Crushers, Derrickson announced Cup’r Cone would be opening an ice cream stand in the small building on the opposite side of the parking lot.
Cape Gazette
Salted Caramel Throwbacks at Lewes Coffee!
Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal • Also available for Online Order n’ Pick up • order.lewescoffee.com/. ⇒ Lewes Coffee co. Morning Checklist. Wake up. Grab a Salted Caramel Throwback and...
Cape Gazette
Magnificent Mamas Collective to meet Jan. 11
The Magnificent Mamas Collective will host speaker, life coach and breathwork facilitator Tara Gush at its luncheon meeting set for 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Atlantic Social, 19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd., Rehoboth Beach. Gush will present 45 to Thrive, exploring how people can shift from survival mode to thrive...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-19721 PRINCE ST-REHOBOTH BEACH
19721 Prince Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 - Nice single-wide in desirable Camelot Meadows. Only two traffic lights into downtown Rehoboth, conveniently located just off of Route 1, you'll have access to everything Rehoboth Beach and the surrounding area has to offer! Home to fantastic beaches and tons of shopping, this is the prime location for any resident in Sussex County. Used by owners as 2nd home for many years. 3 bedrooms 1-1/2 baths with three-season room with a/c and outlets for a heater. Also has an outside shower and nice shed. Whether you are looking for a new permanent residence or a summer get-away - this home would be perfect! All offers are subject to Park approval.
Cape Gazette
Reading the Gazette aboard the Viking Venus with great friends
Lewes residents Mary Jane and Tom Deets, Cathy Stanzione, Anne Donick, Sara Ford, Steve Stanzione, and friends Eileen Kochanasz and Fran Murphy shared a copy of the Cape Gazette while dining at Manfredi's, an Italian specialty restaurant on board the Viking Venus in October. The two-week cruise, Trade Routes of the Middle Ages, made stops in the ports of Amsterdam, Bruges, LeHavre, Portsmouth, Falmouth, Porto, Granada and Murcia and culminated in Barcelona. Each and every stop offered unique and memorable experiences, but what really made this trip so special for these Gazette readers was sharing it firsthand with dear friends! Before embarking in Bergen, Norway, the Stanziones also experienced an amazing four days in Reykavik, Iceland.
Cape Gazette
Author Jill Shalvis to discuss new Sunrise Cove book Jan. 17
Bestselling author Jill Shalvis will join the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books for a live, online discussion of her new book “The Backup Plan” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17. The latest in Shalvis’s popular Sunset Cove series, “The Backup Plan” follows three people who are brought...
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
Cape Gazette
FRANK HORNSTEIN MARKET MINUTE 1-11-23
Welcome to the Frank Hornstein Market Minute for the new year. Since the first of the year business has been picking up. I have noticed all of my colleagues mentioning the same. This looks like a good sign. There is good news and bad news for the new year. Let’s...
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Farmers Market announces 2023 scholarship recipients
For 16 years, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market has awarded scholarships to small-scale Delmarva farmers to help them attend sustainable farming conferences including the PASA Farming for the Future Conference, Future Harvest CASA Conference, and Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Conference. This year, HLFM awarded three scholarships. A grant from the...
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Master Gardeners workshops start Feb. 21
The Sussex County Master Gardeners’ upcoming winter workshops will be held via Zoom. Spring classes will be held both via Zoom and in person at the Carvel Center, 16483 County Seat Highway, Georgetown. The classes are free. Preregistration is required at udel.edu/0010188. An email to participants will be sent...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Academy to present ‘God’s Favorite’ Jan. 20-21
The next production from Sussex Academy high school, Neil Simon’s “God’s Favorite,” will be presented at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, and 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown. A modern take on the biblical book of Job, “God’s Favorite” tells...
Comments / 0