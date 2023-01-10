Read full article on original website
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
The 14 Most Disappointing TV Cancellations Of 2022
2022 had TV viewers bidding farewell to plenty of beloved shows, and we've rounded up the most disappointing cancellations of the year.
Popculture
'NCIS' Crossover Sees Surprise Cameo
The big NCIS crossover aired on Monday night and brought fans a surprise cameo that was very welcomed. During the three-series event, NCIS: Los Angles star Linda Hunt made a brief voice appearance as Hetty, the team's fearless leader who has been off on a secret mission for some time. "Sounds like you've got yourself in a bit of a pickle," Hetty told Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) in a decrypted audio message.
Hidden Gems: The 4 Most Underrated Shows Streaming on Netflix
From 'Daybreak' to '1899,' here are four of the most underrated shows streaming on Netflix right now. Check out what you're missing.
ComicBook
Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Reveals Great News for Season 4 Release Date on Prime Video
Amazon finally released the long awaited third season of Jack Ryan on their Prime Video service late last month, and it was definitely worth the wait. Critical response for the third season has been pretty decent, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the upcoming fourth season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena. Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Screen Rant), that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources
Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because...
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
How the real-life cowboy behind ‘Yellowstone’ went from a broke unemployed actor sleeping in a tent to a one-man television empire
Much like Yellowstone's stoic Dutton family, creator Taylor Sheridan's unconventional path to success required a lot of grit.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59. The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
Collider
New ‘Plane’ Clip Shows Gerard Butler Fighting for Survival in a Hostile Territory [Exclusive]
Gerard Butler is set to face dire circumstances in the upcoming action-thriller, Plane. Ahead of the movie’s January 13 theatrical release, Collider can exclusively reveal just how dire Butler’s circumstances are with a new clip. The upcoming film will see Butler as a pilot, Brodie Torrance, whose plane...
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago P.D.’: Jefferson White Returns as Sean Reaches Out to Upton (PHOTOS)
From sex trafficker to new informant — or psycho stalker? That’s the question for Sean O’Neal’s (Jefferson White) return on Chicago P.D. in the January 18 episode. As the promo for “I Can Let You Go” shows, Sean calls Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) from prison. “People tell me things in here, things I want to tell you,” he says when she visits him. She tells him to give her a name. “I will, if you promise to come back,” he says. Watch the video below.
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’
“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin. The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition “The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated...
tvinsider.com
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘The Lucy Show’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a one-time protégé of Lucille Ball who starred in the CBS sitcom The Lucy Show and the hit film Sixteen Candles, has died. She was 98. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actress passed away on Wednesday, January 11, due to heart failure, just three days before her 99th birthday.
